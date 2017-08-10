TCL launches 4K UHD Android TV Smart Series C2 & P2M in India

Together with Google certification and Harman Kardon Technology, TCL has redefined the smart TV segment in India. The company yesterday announced the launch of its new TV series in India.

With the launch of this Google Certified 4K UHD Android smart TV series C2 & P2M, TCL will take lead in introducing the next generation Smart TV by bringing Android TV to the Indian market. Designed to provide customers 'a first of its kind' experience in the big screen entertainment, TCL C2 and P2M Series will be available in two sizes of 65-inch and 55-inch.

"The new TV range from TCL is a potential game-changer in the smart TV segment. Both C2 and P2M have exquisite features to give our customers a whole new experience in the TV viewing experience," said Mr. Mike Chen, Country Manager, TCL Multimedia while commenting on the launch.

"The Smart TV is the future of television. These new launches will help us to make strong inroads in the smart TV market," added Mr. Praveen Valecha, Regional Director of TCL India.

Design and picture quality With really thin bezels, TCL C2 looks stylish and perfect for modern households. On the other hand, P2M has golden metal material, super narrow bezel, which gives it a premium look. The new series comes with the guarantee of perfect picture quality through HDR Pro, WCG, 4K UHD and Micro Dimming technologies. In C2 Series, the wide color gamut technology can deliver the purest LED backlight and display an incredibly wide color gamut so as to effectively improve the vividness as well as the richer layers of the image. Micro Dimming is designed to achieve great contrast by analyzing the video content in hundreds of separate zones and adjusting the brightness and darkness of each of them separately. Combining all these technologies in the 4K UHD screen, C2 can deliver an improved viewing experience. Both C2 and P2M series' supreme picture quality is supported by HDR Pro, which produces clear image details with accurate reproduction of light and dark shades. Pro allows both hardware and software to comprehensively reach HDR standard. It delivers perfect HDR picture quality and enhances color richness in dark settings. Superior sound quality The new TV series come equipped with Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby & DTS technology. C2 offers the finest sound experience with Harman Kardon speakers placed facing the front so that the sound transmits to the viewers directly without any interference and quality reduction. Both C2 and P2M have DTS decoding enables loss-less audio decoding and create a rich acoustic-field replicating the sound of live-studio recordings. Dolby decoder is able to generate immersive 5.1 surround sound. TCL's unique Smart Volume function can automatically adjust sound volume to eliminate sudden sound fluctuations; typically experienced when switching the channels or during commercials. Smart function The new series has smart functions to enhance the viewing experience and abundant content powered by Google Android TV OS, Netflix and more. Android TV OS is certified by Google, which is specially optimized for TV to enjoy high-resolution entertainment on a big screen. With these new launches, TCL would be only the second player in the Indian market to have Google certified Android TV. Both C2 and P2M grants users with accesses to a broad range of Google content including Google Play Store, Games, Music, Movie & TV, Google Cast and Voice Search. With Google Play Store, the users can search and install all TV edition apps for games, movies, shows, music and sports, which is customized for TV with a high-resolution display and TV-friendly control mode. Google Cast enables the users to cast their favourite videos, games and apps from their mobile devices, in full quality to the TV. With Voice Search, users do not have to look through the complicated navigation bar nor do any tiresome typing; they can simply let Google do it for them by giving instructions. What's more is that both C2and P2M in-bounding with Netflix App; the world's leading streaming video service provider. This will allow customers to instantly watch thousands of TV episodes & movies with 4K&HDR options. To support Android TV OS and such multiple experiences enhancing features, the new TVs come with a strong hardware; Quad-core A53 1.5Hz CPU, dual core Mali T860GPU, 2.5GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB Storage. Availability and pricing Both C2 and P2M are already available on Amazon and will be until August 15. The 65-inch C2 series priced at Rs. 1,09,990, while the P2M is offered at Rs. 99,990 for 65-inch and Rs. 62,990 for 55-inch. The pre-order offers superb customer benefit, with the purchase of 65-inch and 55-inch TCL Android TV, the customers will get a 32 and a 24-inch TV free respectively. By September, they will also be available in most TCL offline stores and online stores as well.