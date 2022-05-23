Top Gun Maverick Leaked Online On Torrents And Telegram Before India Release News oi-Vivek

Top Gun Maverick, the sequel to the most successful American action drama is all set to hit the silver screens in India on 27th May 2022. However, even before the Indian release, the movie has been leaked online on platforms like torrent websites and telegram groups, and here is everything you need to do the same.

Tickets for Top Gun Maverick are already available for pre-order in India as the movie is all set to debut on the 27th of May. However, the movie was released a few days back in the select markets, and someone has recorded the movies from a screening theatre using a mobile device, and the same has been leaked online.

Top Gun Maverick Leaked On Torrent And Telegram

Multiple torrent hosting websites have now listed Top Gun Maverick movies with options for various resolutions such as 1080p, 720p, and even 480p. The same files are also been uploaded on select Telegram groups even before the official release in India, which is slated to happen by this weekend.

The leaked version of Top Gun Maverick seems to be in bad shape with some sort of watermark all over the movie. On top of that, multiple torrent listings just contain some sort of adware in the name of Top Gun Maverick movie, and downloading the same might damage your smartphone or computer.

Do Not Download Top Gun Maverick From Torrent Or Telegram

Top Gun Maverick is a 3D movie, and you only get the best experience when you watch it on a big-screen theatre. Downloading and watching a pirated version of the same will render a bad cinema-watching experience. Hence, you can either watch it in a multiplex or wait until the movie releases on OTT platforms.

In terms of file size, the leaked version of Top Gun Maverick is around 2GB in size. Due to copyright issues and to prevent piracy we won't be sharing the links to the Top Gun Maverick movie. Again, this article has been done to educate users and not to support or promote content privacy in any way.

Best Mobiles in India