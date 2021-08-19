Just In
Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV Review: Strictly For Premium Users
Smart TVs market is an exponentially growing segment of modern times ever since the Chinese smartphone brands ventured here. Xiaomi, Realme and a few others are the preferred brands for the budget audience. However, Sony remains the household name when it comes to premium Smart TVs. The brand has now launched its first Android smart TV dubbed 32W830.
{review}
The Sony 32W830 is a 32-inch smart LED TV that brings features such as Google Assistant/ Alexa support, built-in Chromecast, and HDR that suits modern-day usage. But an asking price of Rs. 31,990 for a 32-inch HD Ready might sound expensive. That's considering the Chinese counterparts are available below Rs. 20,000 price mark in India.
So, why would you spend this extra money for an Android smart TV that is smaller in size and have stiff competition from other feature-rich smart TVs? We got to use the Sony 32W830 TV and we will break down all the factors that will help you decide if this is an Android smart TV worth a buy.
Standard Looking Design But Robust Built
The Sony 32W830 has an all standard appeal which you would recognize if you have previously owned any of Sony's smart TV's. The front frame is narrow except for the chin that has the Sony logo; right below is a small metallic bar that has LEDs.
The side with is low, so you won't have issues placing it on a table if space crunch is your issue. Of course, the wall mount option is available. The plastic built quality is of good quality and doesn't feel like a compromise at all.
All the connectivity ports are neatly accommodated at the back. The smart TV ships with an AC power adapter which protects the TV from sudden power surges.
Good Visuals And Audio Performance
The Sony 32W830 is an HD ready LED TV with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. The screen output is better than most affordable smart TVs. Sony has loaded this Android smart TV with some of its proprietary features such as X-Reality Pro and Clear Audio+ to boost the audiovisual performance.
The color production and picture clarity are good in all scenarios. The TV supports pixel upscaling and HDR/ HDR 10 that helps the TV render refined frames while streaming via OTT apps. You can't change the video resolution on YouTube or other streaming apps.
The picture quality adjusts as per the internet speeds. The better the speed the better the picture clarity is. There are several picture modes that you can select manually to suit the desired scenes (movies, sports, game, and others).
The color production isn't oversaturated and the natural-looking output is what gives a premium feel even with a smaller size. It is one of the most vibrant display panels which any recent 32-inch Android Smart TV offers in the markets.
The Sony 32W830 is fitted with 20W downward-firing audio speakers which you will find loud enough if it's a medium-sized room. The smart TV has Dolby audio support which is what complements the loud output and the high-resolution video.
There is a slight thump in the audio and you don't get shrill or flat sounding speakers. Besides, the voice clarity is also good and a wider sound stage is what you get.
Sony 32W830 Android Smart TVRemote Control, Connectivity
The Sony 32W830's remote control is the only drawback we found compared to what the market has to offer. While the remote control is RF-enabled which is the current norm, it is way too big than most of the compact remotes you get from other brands.
Using it isn't a fuss, but a smaller form factor would have made sense. The keys and controls are nimble, no complaints there. Dedicated hotkeys are also present for easy access.
In terms of connectivity, the back of the TV comprises two HDMI 1.4 ports, two USB ports, one 3.5mm port, and one AV port. The 32-inch Sony TV also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless connectivity. We experienced no issues connecting the smart TV with the home internet and also pairing it with smart speakers and wireless headphones is hassle-free.
How Is The Overall User Experience?
The Sony 32W830 comes with Android 9.0 OS and has 16GB storage. The TV comes pre-loaded with a bunch of apps including YouTube, YouTube Music, Netflix, and Amazon Prime videos.
The apps boot quickly and if required you can download additional supported apps from the Google Play Store. The TV comes with Google Assistant support; summoning which is easy using the remote. The built-in Chromecast also works well with all the apps.
Who All Should Consider Buying Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV?
This is one major query that most of you might be looking for an answer to. The Sony 32W830 is on the higher end of the price spectrum, while the market has several feature-rich smart TVs that can easily give Sony a run for the money.
It's for the premium audio-visual experience which Sony offers along with the modern age features which give the Japanese-tech giant an upper hand over the Chinese brands. Take for example the Realme 32-inch FHD TV which we reviewed recently.
It costs almost Rs. 10,000 less than the Sony 32W830 and offers a similar set of features such as high-resolution audio and display along with smart features and internet connectivity. However, the overall user experience and other factors are better for Sony.
The additional AC adapter and Sony Lightening certification safeguarding the TV from sudden voltage surge is what adds to the cost. Nevertheless, if your budget allows it'd be better to invest in this 32-inch Android smart TV than other budget models.
