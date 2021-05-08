Just In
BSNL Removes Installation Charges From All Services: Know Why
BSNL has again launched new offers for its new customers. The company has launched an offer where new customers are allowed to get the services without any installation charges. These services include BBoWiFi, DSL Broadband, Bharat Fibre, Air Fibre, and landline services.
The newly launched offer is already listed on the company's website and it is valid until 90 days. Earlier, this scheme was on a promotional basis and helped telecom operators to increase their subscriber base in the Bharat Fibre segment, which is why it is increasing this offer for 90 days.
BSNL charges installation between Rs. 250 to Rs. 500, now new users don't have to pay extra for the services. However, all customers have to clear the modem charges at the time of installation. Modern charges depend on the plans and usage requirements of the customers. Notably, it is always advised that users have to choose a dual-band router if they are using a 100 Mbps plan as users will get good performance.
How To Book New Connection Internet Connection From BSNL Website
Check the company's website. Now, you need to select the circle, state, SSA, and district. Then, you have to write your name, contact number, email address, mobile number, and nearest BSNL landline number. Click on the services, such as broadband, 3G data card, FTTH, new pack, plan change, prepaid broadband, and WLL + broadband.
It is done, you have to fill in the address, areas, along with sub-area, village, taluka, city, and pin code. Now, you need to write your convenient day and timings for the delivery of the product.
How To Book New Connection Internet Connection From BSNL Mobile App
Similarly, you need to register your selves via the My BSNL app. You need to write your mobile number, email address, name, pin code, state, district, and address. After entering all details, you will get OTP on your number. Now, you need to submit his OTP request on the application.
Apart from that, the company allows you to book a new connection via BSNL SelfCare Portal, BSNL Sanchar Aadhar Portal, and Book My Fiber Portal options. As we all know that BSNL is lagging behind all private telecom operators in terms of the user base, revenues, and market share, which is why it is launching new packs and offers to improve its situation in the country.
