Paytm App Download For Jio Phone: How to Download And Install Paytm App On Jio Phone Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Jio Phone is now the popular feature phone in the country. Now, the question is can you download Paytm App on the Jio Phone? Talking about the Paytm, it is one of the leading online payment applications currently. Nowadays, most people prefer not to keep the cash. As the digital payment method made our daily life much easier. The use of digital apps has increased due to this pandemic. Notably, Paytm was removed from Play Store yesterday (September 18). However, it is now available which is also tweeted by the company. Here are the details on how to download and install Paytm on Jio Phone.

How to Download And Install Paytm App On Jio Phone

Before we start, we request you to be aware of the Paytm KYC scam which is the most common problem nowadays. We already mentioned in our previous story how to keep your Paytm account safe from the online scam. Now, follow these steps to install Paytm on your Jio phone.

Step 1: Go to browser on your Jio Phone and search for 'Paytm APK'.

Step 2: Then click on the 'Download APK' option.

Step 3: Then click on install and launch the app.

Finally, you can log in to your Paytm account or open a new account on your Jio phone. You can also install Paytm on your Jio phone with the help of the Omnisd app. Again, you can also deregister Paytm UPI if you want. To do this, first, you need to go to the UPI section on the app, then you can see your registered UPI account. Then click on the three-dot on the top right side and select 'deregistered UPI profile'. Lastly, click on the 'OK' option.

