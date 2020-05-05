How To Earn Money Online From Google

Lately, Google has also started playing a role beyond just being a search engine. The search giant has opened up possibilities for its users; be it professional or rookie, to earn money.

And you don't need a specific skill set to earn money for free from Google. But, you need to be aware of the ways that can fill your pockets by using the search engine. If you have been looking for a way to earn money from Google, then this article is what you need to go through:

YouTube

Who doesn't know about Google's video-sharing platform? YouTube is the oldest such website that the users have been swarming in for entertainment.

It isn't any hidden fact that amateur and professional content developers have started routing on YouTube to share their talent. Not only, this platform provides fame, but it also helps you earn some money.

And if you are already not aware of the steps to do so, we will like to add that the very first thing you need here is your own YouTube channel.

But creating channel simply doesn't let the money flow to your account. You need to make sure you upload good quality videos so that more and more audience drives towards your content.

A large subscriber base has been one of the major factors for the popularity of a YouTube channel, besides the remaining elements like content and video SEO.

The popularity of a channel and its content is also a driving factor for sponsors, which means some good money. Also, when a channel is growing well, you can set up AdSense to start earning via Google. We bet the idea of earning money alongside fame is enticing for most of you out there.

Google Blogger

Also known as Blogspot, it is the blog service by Google which also has the provision of income via various monetization methods by the company. You can search directly for Google Blogger or click on this link to get started.

Similar to YouTube, you will need to create your blog page. Also, adding content consistently which can grab a wide reader-base is what will do the trick. There is no limitation on the beat you opt to write for. Be it technology, fashion, or even politics.

Once your Blogspot has good viewership, you can simply register for AdSense. This will allow the ads from Google to run ads on your page.

Google AdSense

Google AdSense is the key to earn a good amount of money from Google. This is a program that is run by Google on a website that runs ads targeting the content and the audience. The ads playing on a website are not random, rather they are subjective to the type of content the website is hosting.

Getting ads on a website is not as easy as it sounds as there are a number of factors determining the same. The popular a website is the more traffic it gets in terms of users. And once your website starts getting good traffic and ads, it will turn up as a revenue generator for you.

Online Sale/ Purchase Apps And Websites

