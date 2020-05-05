ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Earn Money Online From Google

    By
    |

    Internet has been playing a vital role in our lives for long now. And its consumption has seen an all-time high with the onset of smartphones. Not just social media and entertainment, the online space is a host to a plethora of activities. Web browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Internet Explorer are what help us get connected with the World Wide Web. And its Google which most of us prefer to resort to while searching for anything specific online.

    Steps To Earn Money From Google
     

    Lately, Google has also started playing a role beyond just being a search engine. The search giant has opened up possibilities for its users; be it professional or rookie, to earn money.

    And you don't need a specific skill set to earn money for free from Google. But, you need to be aware of the ways that can fill your pockets by using the search engine. If you have been looking for a way to earn money from Google, then this article is what you need to go through:

    YouTube

    YouTube

    Who doesn't know about Google's video-sharing platform? YouTube is the oldest such website that the users have been swarming in for entertainment.

    It isn't any hidden fact that amateur and professional content developers have started routing on YouTube to share their talent. Not only, this platform provides fame, but it also helps you earn some money. 

    And if you are already not aware of the steps to do so, we will like to add that the very first thing you need here is your own YouTube channel.

    But creating channel simply doesn't let the money flow to your account. You need to make sure you upload good quality videos so that more and more audience drives towards your content.

    A large subscriber base has been one of the major factors for the popularity of a YouTube channel, besides the remaining elements like content and video SEO.

    The popularity of a channel and its content is also a driving factor for sponsors, which means some good money. Also, when a channel is growing well, you can set up AdSense to start earning via Google. We bet the idea of earning money alongside fame is enticing for most of you out there.

    Google Blogger
     

    Google Blogger

    Also known as Blogspot, it is the blog service by Google which also has the provision of income via various monetization methods by the company. You can search directly for Google Blogger or click on this link to get started.

    Similar to YouTube, you will need to create your blog page. Also, adding content consistently which can grab a wide reader-base is what will do the trick. There is no limitation on the beat you opt to write for. Be it technology, fashion, or even politics.

    Once your Blogspot has good viewership, you can simply register for AdSense. This will allow the ads from Google to run ads on your page.

    Google AdSense

    Google AdSense

    Google AdSense is the key to earn a good amount of money from Google. This is a program that is run by Google on a website that runs ads targeting the content and the audience. The ads playing on a website are not random, rather they are subjective to the type of content the website is hosting.

    Getting ads on a website is not as easy as it sounds as there are a number of factors determining the same. The popular a website is the more traffic it gets in terms of users. And once your website starts getting good traffic and ads, it will turn up as a revenue generator for you.

    Online Sale/ Purchase Apps And Websites

    Online Sale/ Purchase Apps And Websites

    Google AdSense is the key to earn a good amount of money from Google. This is a program that is run by Google on a website that runs ads targeting the content and the audience. The ads playing on a website are not random, rather they are subjective to the type of content the website is hosting.

    Getting ads on a website is not as easy as it sounds as there are a number of factors determining the same. The popular a website is the more traffic it gets in terms of users. And once your website starts getting good traffic and ads, it will turn up as a revenue generator for you.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google YouTube e-commerce
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 19:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X