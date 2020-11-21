Here's How To Book Uber Cab For Others How To oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to expand its services, Uber has now added a new way of transportation to its list. The ride-hailing app has announced the launch of Uber e-rickshaw services in India. This facility is launched in Kolkata and it will deploy 500 e-rickshaws.

The announcement comes a day after Ola announced its plans to foray into electric scooter manufacturing from January 2021. However, Uber said that riders in Howrah, Barasat and Madhyamgram, Rajarhat, and Salt Lake can book e-rickshaw easily.

Earlier this month, the company has deployed 100 e-rickshaws in Delhi across 26 metro station. In addition, the company has partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot project in Bengaluru. Apart from these partnerships, the company deals with cabs and auto services via its application. This means users can now book cabs, auto, and e-rickshaw services. Besides, it also allows you to book a cab for others; however, to book a cab for your family and friends you need to follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to open the app first on your smartphone. Then, you need to tap on the location where you want to go.

Step 2: After that, you have to enter the location, where your friend or family member wants to go.

Step 3: You need to confirm the location and select auto, car, and e-rickshaw. Then, you need to click on the option and select the payment mode. After that, you'll get a confirmation message along with the time.

The company also allows you to schedule a cab for others and you have to follow these steps for the same. First, you need to open the app on your smartphone and click on car and clock to schedule the ride. Then, you need to give the pickup address, date, time, destination, and location. Then, you receive the fare estimate. After that, you have to confirm the details of the upcoming trip and the members and then, you need to tap on the schedule the ride.

