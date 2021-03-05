How To Activate International Roaming Services On Reliance Jio Numbers How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is catering to the need of all users by offering multiple services and offers. These services include international roaming services, which are specially designed for users who are traveling abroad. Notably, these services allow users to use the Jio SIM during international trips. These international packs will allow you to use the benefit of all Jio services and are already available in 170 countries. However, to use these services, users have to follow some steps.

Steps To Activate The International Roaming Services On Reliance Jio Numbers Via Website

To activate the Reliance Jio roaming services, you have to tap on the sign-in option and write their Jio number to get the OTP. After getting the OTP, you have to sign in and click on the setting option. The setting option is on the right side of the screen, and users have to click on the manage service section.

Now, you have to turn on the international pack option. After that you have to increase the credit limit of your account; however, you should have to sufficient balance in the prepaid account. Now, tap on the proceed option. Then, Reliance Jio will flash a message that will allow you to submit the requests along with the reference number. Once the services are activated, Reliance Jio will send you the message.

Steps To Activate The International Roaming Services On Reliance Jio Numbers Via MyJio Application

Reliance Jio users can activate the services via the MyJio application. To use the services, you need to open the company's application and activate the services, especially ISD/International roaming on the MyJio home screen.

After that, Reliance Jio will send you the message after services have been activated. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio allows you to increase the credit limit of the pack. Now, you have to tap on the preference and finalize the activation.

