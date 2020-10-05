How To Download And Use Jio Call Recording App? How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that Jio Phones are leading the feature phone segment, Reliance Jio wants all 2G users to choose the 4G network. The company has so far launched two feature phones in the country. The Jio Phone and the Jio Phone 2 are priced at Rs. 1,324 and Rs. 2,999.

Both phones come with several apps such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps, and many more. However, if you are still looking for ways to use the Jio call recording app, then you should go through these tips and tricks.

Step 1: First, you need to go to the Jio apps store on your phone.

Step 2: Then, you have to look for the Jio call recording application.

Step 3: After that, you have to download and tap on the install application.

Step 4: Then, you have to tick the checkbox, if you agree with the Terms & Conditions.

Step 5: Now, you can use the Jio Phone Call application.

How To Record Calls On Jio Phones?

You need to follow these steps to record calls on your Jio Phone.

Step 1: First, you need to select the call, then recoding will be started automatically.

Step 2: Once it is done, your call be recorded in the file section on your feature phone. You are also allowed to store the call in another location.

Step 3: Then, you are allowed to listen to the call. This allows you to search the recording by date, name, and time.

How To Set Auto Call Recording Feature?

Step 1: You need to choose the default option first.

Step 2: Then you need to choose between two options, such as Ignore everything and ignore contacts. These features will allow you to ignore all calls or select a few that are not selected.

Step 3: It also allows you to add notes on the recording and you are also allowed to switch on and off the recording app.

