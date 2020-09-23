How To Watch IPL Match Online Via BSNL Broadband Plans How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footstep of private broadband players, BSNL has also announced the launch of a new offer that ships several freebies with plans. Under this new offer, the telco is providing access to Disney+ Hotstar with its Fiber broadband plans.

BSNL Broadband Plans That Ships Disney+ Hotstar: Details

As if now, the company is offering this facility with two broadband plans, but it is likely to bring this facility to more packs as Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform is growing really fast. Those two plans are known as Superstar 300 and Superstar 500.

The first Superstar 300 plan is available at Rs. 799 and ships 50 Mbps speed. However, the speed will be reduced to 2Mbps, once the given data expires. This plan also ships 300GB data, unlimited, including landline services.

Then, there is a Superstar 500 plan, which is priced at Rs. 949 per month. This broadband plan is also offering 500GB data along with 50 Mbps speed and once the FUP limit is crossed the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Besides, the Superstar plan is offering unlimited calling with landline services.

Notably, BSNL broadband plans are providing premium services of Disney+ Hotstar of Rs. 1,499, where other telecoms and broadband players are offering only VIP subscriptions that cost Rs. 399.

BSNL Vs Jio Fiber Broadband Plans: Which Is Better?

If we compare these plans with other players, then there is no other operator is offering this benefit at this pricing. In fact, Jio plans that are offering Disney+ Hotstar start with Rs. 8,499. This means BSNL is a clear winner in this segment.

On the other hand, Airtel is not offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription with its five plans, which clearly means that both BSNL and Jio allows its broadband users to watch IPL matches, whereas the former provides this benefit with only prepaid tariff plans.

