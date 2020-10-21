How To Hide Apps In Vivo Mobile Tips Tricks oi-Priyanka Dua

Vivo has recently launched the V20 smartphone in the country. The new smartphone is already available on Flipkart and the company's website for Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 27,990 respectively. Vivo has managed to achieve the third position in the Indian smartphone market with a 17 percent share.

In fact, the demand for smartphones and laptops has been increased by many folds due to the pandemic. However, smartphones coming from China comes with several in-built application and Vivo is one of them. This means that there are many apps, which are not required. So, if you are looking for ways to remove and to hide those apps, then you should follow these steps.

How To Hide Apps From Vivo Smartphone Funtouch 2.6 And Above Operating System

You need to check the home screen of the smartphone and tap on the menu option. Then, you will find two options known as Widgets and Hide icon. After that, you have to select the Hide icon to hide the apps, which you will find on the right side.

Then, you will find the list of all inbuilt and installed applications and you can choose all apps you want to remove or hide. Furthermore, you have to check the Vivo Home screen first and, then you have to click on the blank space. In fact, the company allows you to set a password for the hiding apps. Then, you have to slide down the application to hide.

How You Restore The Hidden Application?

If you want to restore the hidden application, then you have to deselect that icon. Notably, many Vivo smartphones have removed this feature from many handsets, but still, two devices like the V5 and the V5 Plus still come up with a similar feature.

