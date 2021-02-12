Just In
Airtel Xstream Vs BSNL Bharat Fibre Vs JioFiber: Who Is Offering The Best Premium Plans
The demand for wired broadband services has increased many folds due to the ongoing pandemic. All broadband players like Airtel Xstream, BSNL Bharat Fibre, and JioFiber have launched affordable and premium plans for their customers. However, the cheaper plans have attracted a lot of attention, while Premium plans got selected by enterprises. So, in that case, we are comparing all Premium packs that have been launched three leading broadband players such as BSNL, Airtel Xstream, and Jio Fiber.
BSNL Bharat Fibre Premium Broadband Plans: Details
BSNL, which is also the leading wired broadband operator is offering Rs. 1,499, where users are getting 300 Mbps speed. While the Rs. 16,999 plan is providing 100 Mbps speed and which will be reduced to 10 Mbps. It includes 170GB of data per day and a landline calling benefit; however, this plan is providing any OTT benefit with this plan. This is quite interesting that BSNL is leading the broadband sector, although it is not offering 1 Gbps speed.
Airtel Xstream Premium Broadband Plan: Details
Notably, the Airtel Xstream Fiber Premium plan is priced at Rs. 3,999, where you get 3300GB data per month, unlimited calling via a landline. It includes OTT applications like Airtel Xstream App Premium, Wynk Music, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It also ships Android TV-based Airtel Xstream Box, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime.
Reliance JioFiber Premium Broadband Plan: Details
Notably, JioFiber is offering two premium plans that are priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499. The first plan of Rs. 3,999 per month is providing 1 Gbps speed, 6600GB, and unlimited calling. While the Rs. 8,499 plan is providing 15 OTT apps like Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, JioSaavan, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, AltBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, and Netflix. It seems that JioFiber premium plans are offering good benefits.
