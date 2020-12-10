Government Launches WANI Project To Drive Internet Adoption News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to offer free internet to people at affordable prices, the cabinet has finally cleared the proposal of public Wi-Fi route. Notably, the proposal has been recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and any company, society, non-profits, and proprietorship can set up a public Wi-Fi access point. The WANI project will allow Public Data Office Aggregators and Public Data Offices to set up public Wi-Fi hotspots without any license.

"The Cabinet has cleared the setting up of public WiFi networks by PDOAs that will unleash a broadband revolution in India and empower the lives of ordinary Indians, much like the PCO model did in the past decades in driving mass proliferation of basic telephone services," telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

What Is This WANI Project?

It is worth mentioning that this project has been directed by both TRAI and the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). The WANI project will allow users to surf the internet into a local tea shop under Public Data Office. The PDO will have a box, i.e. Wi-Fi hotspots. The Public Data Office Aggregator purchases bandwidth from telcos and offers services to other firms.

"Covid pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high-speed broadband data services to an increasingly large number of subscribers, including in areas which do not have 4G mobile coverage. This can be achieved by deployment of public WiFi," the government said.

Objectives Of WANI Project

The WANI project is expected to increase the income of all small and medium companies. In addition, this project is likely to increase employment that will boost the GDP of the country. It is also expected to the reach of penetration of internet. Besides, the availability of the internet will increase employment, ease of doing business, income, quality of life, and more.

