Holi With Huawei Contest Is Here: Post Photos And Win Up To Rs. 70,000 Worth Gift Voucher

Huawei has come up with a new contest for smartphone users this Holi. Holi with Huawei is not just for Huawei smartphone users anyone with a smartphone can participate to win gift vouchers worth up to Rs. 70,000. The contest will be open from March 4 to March 14th and the winner will be announced on March 17th on Huawei India's official handle.

How To Participate In Holi With Huawei?

Take a photo on your smartphone and share it on the comment section of the Holi with Huawei microsite on the Huawei Community website. Pretty simple right? But there is a catch, the company reiterated the fact that the photo you are sharing should not be related to Holi celebration.

Plus, one needs to share the Holi with Huawei microsite on Facebook and your participation will not be considered if you share this on any other social media platform, such as Twitter and Instagram. The company also recommends sharing your Instagram handle ID in the comment section as well.

Things To Keep In Mind

Do note share a plagiarised or a morphed photo and the image should not hurt religious sentiments and should not have vulgar or abusive content. One can upload a photo that is either taken on a smartphone or a professional camera. One can share up to three individual images and the selector's decisions with respect to winners will be the final call.

To increase the chances of your winning, make sure that you post three photos, probably with three different concepts. There is no limit to the file size, which will let you use a high-resolution image as well.

Holi With Huawei Prices

First prize: Croma gift card worth Rs. 70,000

Second Prize: Croma gift card worth Rs. 35,000

Third Prize: Croma gift card worth Rs. 17,500

These gift cards can be redeemed at Croma stores across the country.

Participate In Holi With Huawei Contest Here

