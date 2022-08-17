Best Laptops With 32GB RAM To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are looking forward to buying a new laptop, then you will have to research a lot of factors such as design, features and more. Mostly, the expensive and premium laptops will feature high-end processors, eye-catchy screens and powerful GPUs. Likewise, if you are into intense tasks such as graphic designing, 3D modelling, etc, then you will need a beefed up device with 32GB RAM.

In addition to rendering immense speed levels, such massive RAM capacities will ensure high levels of productivity. With a laptop featuring 32GB RAM, you will experience super-fast data processing and reduced software loading times. Take a look at the best 32GB RAM laptops available in India right now.

ASUS ROG Flow X16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16 inch, 32GB RAM, 1TB, Windows 11 Home) Price: Rs. 261,990

Key Specs Display: 40.64 cms (16 inches), QHD+ Mini LED

Memory: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

OS: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

Included Software: MS Office Home and Student APPLE Macbook Pro M1 Max - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Mac OS Monterey) MK1H3HN/A Price: Rs. 3,09,990

Key Specs 16.2 Inch 41.05 cm Liquid Retina XDR Display

32GB RAM

1TB HDD Capacity

16-core GPU

macOS Monterey

100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 Octa Core 6900HS (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/8 GB Graphics) Price: Rs. 1,91,990

Key Specs 14 inch QHD+, WQXGA, Backlit LCD, IPS-level (Brightness 500 nits)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Preloaded with MS Office

32 GB of RAM

1 TB Internal Memory

Windows 11 Home

Ryzen 9 Octa Core

4 Speaker system

76WHrs, 4S1P, Li-ion Battery DELL XPS 9500 15.6-inch(39.6cm) UHD Laptop (10th Gen Core i7-10750H/32GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10 Home Plus Price: Rs. 2,18,500

Key Specs Display: 15.6" UHD (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve 500-Nit Display

Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor (12MB Cache, up to 5GHz,6 cores)

Memory & Storage:32 GB DDR4 at 2933 MHz, dual channel |1TB HDD Capacity

Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6

Operating System: Windows 10 Home Plus Single Language & Microsoft Office Home

Keyboard & Battery:Backlit chiclet keyboard | 6-Cell Lithium Ion Battery |6 cell 86 Whr|13 hrs battery life ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Core i7 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/8 GB Graphics) Price: Rs. 2,34,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display

Windows 10 Home

1 TB SSD

32 GB RAM

8 GB Graphics

Core i7 Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q Design/300 Hz

4 cell battery ASUS Core i9 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060) UX581LV-H2035T Price: Rs. 2,69,990

Key Specs 15.6 inch UHD (4K) OLED Glossy IPS-Level Touch Display

32 GB RAM

1 TB HDD Capacity

Windows 10 Home

6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Core i9 Processor

Intel HM470 Chipset

8 cell Battery with 230 W AC Adapter ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 14 inches QHD Gaming Laptop Price: Rs. 1,75,390

Key Specs Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Display

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)

Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM

Storage: 1TB HDD Capacity

Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM

Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity

Battery: 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion Dell XPS 9720 Laptop Price: Rs. 2,44,770

Key Specs Display: 17.0" UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits

OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language

Processor: Intel i9-12900HK

RAM & Storage: 32GB DDR5 & 1TB HDD Capacity

Graphics & Keyboard: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) & Backlit Keyboard

Battery : 6 Cell, 97 Wh battery Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Laptop Price: Rs. 1,84,143

Key Specs Display: 16-inch QHD+ 16:10 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS Non-Touch ComfortView Plus Display

Memory & Storage: 32GB RAM, Storage; 512GD HDD Capacity

Latest i7 Processor:Up-to-date 11th Genernation Intel Core i7-11800H

Operating System: Windows 11 Home-Beautiful,

