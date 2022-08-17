India
    If you are looking forward to buying a new laptop, then you will have to research a lot of factors such as design, features and more. Mostly, the expensive and premium laptops will feature high-end processors, eye-catchy screens and powerful GPUs. Likewise, if you are into intense tasks such as graphic designing, 3D modelling, etc, then you will need a beefed up device with 32GB RAM.

     
    Best Laptops With 32GB RAM To Buy In India

    In addition to rendering immense speed levels, such massive RAM capacities will ensure high levels of productivity. With a laptop featuring 32GB RAM, you will experience super-fast data processing and reduced software loading times. Take a look at the best 32GB RAM laptops available in India right now.

    ASUS ROG Flow X16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16 inch, 32GB RAM, 1TB, Windows 11 Home)

    ASUS ROG Flow X16 AMD Ryzen 9 (16 inch, 32GB RAM, 1TB, Windows 11 Home)

    Price: Rs. 261,990
    Key Specs

    • Display: 40.64 cms (16 inches), QHD+ Mini LED
    • Memory: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
    • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
    • OS: Windows 11 Home
    • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
    • Included Software: MS Office Home and Student
    APPLE Macbook Pro M1 Max - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Mac OS Monterey) MK1H3HN/A

    APPLE Macbook Pro M1 Max - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Mac OS Monterey) MK1H3HN/A

    Price: Rs. 3,09,990
    Key Specs

    • 16.2 Inch 41.05 cm Liquid Retina XDR Display
    • 32GB RAM
    • 1TB HDD Capacity
    • 16-core GPU
    • macOS Monterey
    • 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

     

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 Octa Core 6900HS (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/8 GB Graphics)
     

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Ryzen 9 Octa Core 6900HS (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/8 GB Graphics)

    Price: Rs. 1,91,990
    Key Specs

    • 14 inch QHD+, WQXGA, Backlit LCD, IPS-level (Brightness 500 nits)
    • Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive
    • Preloaded with MS Office
    • 32 GB of RAM
    • 1 TB Internal Memory
    • Windows 11 Home
    • Ryzen 9 Octa Core
    • 4 Speaker system
    • 76WHrs, 4S1P, Li-ion Battery
    DELL XPS 9500 15.6-inch(39.6cm) UHD Laptop (10th Gen Core i7-10750H/32GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10 Home Plus

    DELL XPS 9500 15.6-inch(39.6cm) UHD Laptop (10th Gen Core i7-10750H/32GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10 Home Plus

    Price: Rs. 2,18,500
    Key Specs

    • Display: 15.6" UHD (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve 500-Nit Display
    • Processor:10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Processor (12MB Cache, up to 5GHz,6 cores)
    • Memory & Storage:32 GB DDR4 at 2933 MHz, dual channel |1TB HDD Capacity
    • Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6
    • Operating System: Windows 10 Home Plus Single Language & Microsoft Office Home
    • Keyboard & Battery:Backlit chiclet keyboard | 6-Cell Lithium Ion Battery |6 cell 86 Whr|13 hrs battery life
    ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Core i7 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/8 GB Graphics)

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 Core i7 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/8 GB Graphics)

    Price: Rs. 2,34,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 1 TB SSD
    • 32 GB RAM
    • 8 GB Graphics
    • Core i7 Processor
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q Design/300 Hz
    • 4 cell battery
    ASUS Core i9 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060) UX581LV-H2035T

    ASUS Core i9 10th Gen - (32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060) UX581LV-H2035T

    Price: Rs. 2,69,990
    Key Specs

    • 15.6 inch UHD (4K) OLED Glossy IPS-Level Touch Display
    • 32 GB RAM
    • 1 TB HDD Capacity
    • Windows 10 Home
    • 6 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
    • Core i9 Processor
    • Intel HM470 Chipset
    • 8 cell Battery with 230 W AC Adapter
    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 14 inches QHD Gaming Laptop

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ACRNM AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS 14 inches QHD Gaming Laptop

    Price: Rs. 1,75,390
    Key Specs

    • Display: 14-inch (16:9) Quad HD (2560 x 1440) Display
    • Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS Processor, 3.0 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.3 GHz, 8 Cores, 16 Threads)
    • Memory: 32GB (2x 16GB) DDR4 3200MHz Dual-Channel RAM
    • Storage: 1TB HDD Capacity
    • Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GDDR6 6GB VRAM
    • Software Included: Pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2019
    • Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home (64bit) with lifetime validity
    • Battery: 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion
    Dell XPS 9720 Laptop

    Dell XPS 9720 Laptop

    Price: Rs. 2,44,770
    Key Specs

    • Display: 17.0" UHD+ AR InfinityEdge Touch 500 nits
    • OS: Windows 11 Home Single Language
    • Processor: Intel i9-12900HK
    • RAM & Storage: 32GB DDR5 & 1TB HDD Capacity
    • Graphics & Keyboard: NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6) & Backlit Keyboard
    • Battery : 6 Cell, 97 Wh battery
    Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Laptop

    Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Laptop

    Price: Rs. 1,84,143
    Key Specs

    • Display: 16-inch QHD+ 16:10 3K (3072 x 1920) IPS Non-Touch ComfortView Plus Display
    • Memory & Storage: 32GB RAM, Storage; 512GD HDD Capacity
    • Latest i7 Processor:Up-to-date 11th Genernation Intel Core i7-11800H
    • Operating System: Windows 11 Home-Beautiful,

