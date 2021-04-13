Vijay Sale Ugadi And Gudi Padwa Sale: Discount Offers On Laptops

Even, Lenovo, Acer laptops are loans available with a cheap price tag. Check here all laptops which have received price cut during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

Asus X515JA-EJ312TS Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 45,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,899 (24% OFF)

Asus X515JA-EJ312TS is available at 24% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

Asus Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TS Convertible Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 (6% OFF)

Asus Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TS is available at 6% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1181TU Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 52,000 ; Deal Price: 46,999 SPECIAL Deal Price Rs. 45,490 (13% OFF)

HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1181TU Laptop is available at 13% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

HP 15-SDU3032TU Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 58,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 52,199 (10% OFF)

HP 15-SDU3032TU Laptop is available at 10% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

HP 15s-du3047TX Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 65,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 63,999 (2% OFF)

HP 15s-du3047TX Laptop is available at 10% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0055TU

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,339 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 (15% OFF)

HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0055TU Laptop is available at 15% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

HP 14S-CF3006TU Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 37,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,599 (4% OFF)

HP 14S-CF3006TU Laptop is available at 4% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14IIL05 Laptop

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 48,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 (15% OFF)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14IIL05 Laptop is available at 15% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.