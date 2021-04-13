ENGLISH

    Vijay Sale Ugadi And Gudi Padwa Sale: Discount Offers On Laptops

    By
    |

    On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, you can purchase your favorite laptops at a discounted price. This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 13 and Vijay Gudi Padwa offers included 24 percent off on the Asus X515JA-EJ312TS laptop which was priced at Rs. 45,990. Besides, the HP 15-SDU3032TU and the HP 15s-du3047TX laptops are listed with a price tag of Rs. 52,199, Rs. 63,999 respectively.

    Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale
     

    Even, Lenovo, Acer laptops are loans available with a cheap price tag. Check here all laptops which have received price cut during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale.

    Asus X515JA-EJ312TS Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 45,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,899 (24% OFF)

    Asus X515JA-EJ312TS is available at 24% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 26,799 onwards during the sale.

    Asus Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TS Convertible Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 (6% OFF)

    Asus Flip 14 TP412FA-EC372TS is available at 6% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1181TU Laptop
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 52,000 ; Deal Price: 46,999 SPECIAL Deal Price Rs. 45,490 (13% OFF)

    HP Pavilion X360 14-dh1181TU Laptop is available at 13% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

    HP 15-SDU3032TU Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 58,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 52,199 (10% OFF)

    HP 15-SDU3032TU Laptop is available at 10% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 52,199 onwards during the sale.

    HP 15s-du3047TX Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 65,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 63,999 (2% OFF)

    HP 15s-du3047TX Laptop is available at 10% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 63,999 onwards during the sale.

    HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0055TU

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,339 ; Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 (15% OFF)

    HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0055TU Laptop is available at 15% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

    HP 14S-CF3006TU Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 37,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,599 (4% OFF)

    HP 14S-CF3006TU Laptop is available at 4% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 36,599 onwards during the sale.

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14IIL05 Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 48,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 40,990 (15% OFF)

    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14IIL05 Laptop is available at 15% discount during Vijay Sale Gudi Padwa/ Ugadi Sale. You can get this laptop for Rs. 36,599 onwards during the sale.

