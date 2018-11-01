AMD unveils new Radeon Vega Mobile graphics processors

AMD has announced the launch of the new AMD Radeon Vega Mobile graphics processors - including the AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 and Radeon Pro Vega 16 graphics, which will be available as configuration options on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro starting late November.

The new processors offer zippy graphics performance for next-gen laptops. Powered by the AMD "Vega" architecture, they are aimed to offer cool and quiet operation. Thanks to its thin design, it takes less space compared to traditional GDDR5-based processors. AMD Radeon Vega Mobile graphics claims to deliver good performance in 3D rendering, photo, video editing, and other creative applications.

"Radeon Vega Mobile graphics raise the bar for performance in notebooks," said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. "They provide the best of both worlds: amazing performance for creative applications and visually stunning, responsive gaming for today's biggest titles in a mobile form factor."

The "Vega" architecture compute units (nCU) 3 and Rapid Packed Math offers fast computational capabilities, accelerating workloads in real-time graphics like 3D visualization. The AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 and Radeon Pro Vega 16 graphics are new configuration options on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, coming late November.

Previously, the company announced a new 'server-class' Radeon Pro V340, which is a dual GPU solution, aimed at the enterprise or server market. The AMD Radeon Pro V430 is a dual-GPU setup, based on AMD Vega architecture. The Radeon Pro V430 comes with 32GB of Error Correcting Code High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) to offer professional level error-correction.

The company claims that the AMD Pro GPU can offer up to 33% better performance compared to the Nvidia Telsa V40 solution. This GPU is designed for data center visualization, Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and highly resource-intensive rendering and other data-intensive tasks. The GPU also comes with an added line of security to encrypt the storage using integrated Encode Engine. This feature will enable the ability to compress independent video streams in multiple formats.