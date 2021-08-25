Apple Patent Reveals Futuristic Dual-Screen MacBook; Is It Launching In 2021?

Smartphone display technology has seen exponential development in the last few years. We now have panels supporting a higher resolution and refresh rate. Foldable or dual-screen design is a new hype that some of the major tech giants have already adopted, while others are in the process. However, until now we haven't seen any major advancements in the laptop display segment. We do have a touch screen and higher resolutions. Apple seems to be in the works to bring a futuristic MacBook design that will change the laptop display game.

The dual-screen MacBook patented by the company is different from the traditional foldable design which primarily has been limited to smartphones. What all does the new Apple patent filing reveals and when can we expect the company to commercialize the dual-screen laptop concept? Read on to know:

Dual-Screen MacBook A Reality?

Apple had filed the patent for a dual-screen MacBook three years ago. However, the patent has cleared its approval now via the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The patent filing reveals a MacBook design that has a dual display. The company will be achieving this design by replacing the current generation keypads with a virtual interface which have a screen integrated.

This lower panel would offer multiple functionalities ranging from being a virtual keyboard to a game-supporting interface. This advanced design will make the secondary display act as a dedicated input unit. A Keyboard in this scenario. The virtual screen will fill in for all the keys and options you get on a physical keypad used in modern-day laptops.

The patent filing also reveals the additional features this secondary virtual morphing device would offer. Besides the keyboard layout, this panel would also offer the provision for biometric authentication. The extra peripherals that can be added to the virtual display are Touch ID, gesture controls and also a rotatable dial.

Can We Expect Dual-Screen MacBook In 2021?

Apple has just been granted patent approval for the dual-screen MacBook design. This doesn't necessarily mean the device is ready to hit the production bay at this anytime. There are sleek chances this device will be launched in 2021.

That's considering the fact Apple has not yet announced any plans hinting at the dual-screen MacBook's development. And with just a few months remaining, it might be difficult for the brand to complete mass production.

