iBall CompBook M500 laptop launched starting Rs. 16,999

Homegrown manufacturer iBall has announced the launch of a new budget laptop called iBall CompBook M500. This laptop has been launched in two variants - one running Windows 10 Home priced at Rs. 16,999 and the other running Windows 10 Pro priced at Rs. 18,999. This new laptop from the company is aimed at the business users. Both variants will be available at the leading retail stores across the country.

Specifications of iBall CompBook M500

iBall CompBook M500 bestows a 14-inch IPS display. Under its hood, this laptop employs a dual-core Intel Celeron processor clocked at 2.4GHz paired with 4GB RAM. With this hardware, the CompBook M500 is touted to boot quickly even when subjected to intense tasks. On the storage front, it comes with 32GB default memory space. Also, there is an optional hard drive to fit either a hard disk drive or an SSD of up to 1TB storage space.

The iBall laptop comes with two USB ports, a mini HDMI 1.4a port, dual speakers and a 38W battery touted to provide around up to 5.5 hours of usage time and up to 23 hours of audio playback.

Operating system and software

Running Windows 10 versions, the iBall CompBook M500 is preloaded with anti-virus defender, a paying saving feature and Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana.

Commenting at the launch of the budget laptop, Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall states, "iBall is steadfast on delivering innovation, striving to create devices, that aids with seamless digital life to our entire customer base. With iBall CompBook M500, we believe professional chores will allow customers to experience a greater efficiency that too at never seen before prices."

iBall CompBook Merit G9

The launch of the latest CompBook M500 follows that of the CompBook Merit G9, which went official in May. This laptop is priced at Rs. 13,999 and is equipped with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor under its hood. This laptop also runs Windows 10 and has Cortana preloaded in it. Just like this one, the newly launched budget laptop also comes only in the Cobalt Blue color variant.

Though it is impressive to see budget laptops priced in the affordable category, we are yet to see the real-life performance of these laptops.