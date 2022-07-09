Top End MacBook Air M2 Will Cost Rs. 2,49,900 In India News oi-Vivek

The redesigned Apple MacBook Pro M2 is finally on sale in India. While the base variant of the MacBook Air 2 costs Rs. 1,19,900 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the fully-specced variant of the MacBook Air M2 will cost a whopping Rs. 2,49,900, making it the most expensive MacBook Air ever.

The base model of the MacBook Air M2 offers an 8-core CPU and 8-core CPU. Similarly, the top-tier variant of the MacBook Air M2 comes with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. Do note that, the base model of the MacBook Air M2 just offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

MacBook Air M2 Options In India

Again, the MacBook Air M2 with an 8-core CPU and 10-core CPU starts at Rs. 1,29,900 with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As the new MacBook Air M2 laptops are available in a built-to-order model, one can get up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

MacBook Air M2 Specifications

The new MacBook Air M2 comes with a large 13.6-inch liquid retina display with a notch on top with an improved 1080p web camera, just like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air M2 also has a newer and slimmer design with support for MagSafe 3 charging, and it also supports USB Type-C charging.

Even when it comes to the charger, Apple is offering a lot of options. One can either choose the standard 30W charger, or the company is also offering a new 35W charger with dual USB Type-C output. Similarly, there is also a fast 67W USB Type-C charger, which costs Rs. 2,000 more than the regular 30W charger.

Like every other MacBook based on Apple Silicon, the RAM and storage on the MacBook Air M2 are not upgradable. Apple is offering 8GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM option along with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD based storage options.

MacBook Air M2 Price In India

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) -- Rs. 1,19,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 512GB storage) -- Rs. 1,39,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 1TB storage) -- Rs. 1,59,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 2TB storage) -- Rs. 1,99,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) -- Rs. 1,39,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) -- Rs. 1,59,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 1TB storage) -- Rs. 1,79,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 2TB storage) -- Rs. 2,19,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 256GB storage) -- Rs. 1,59,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 512GB storage) -- Rs. 1,79,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 1TB storage) -- Rs. 1,99,900

MacBook Air M2 (8-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 2TB storage) -- Rs. 2,39,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) -- Rs. 1,29,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 512GB storage) -- Rs. 1,49,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 1TB storage) -- Rs. 1,69,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (8GB RAM, 2TB storage) -- Rs. 2,09,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 256GB storage) -- Rs. 1,49,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 512GB storage) -- Rs. 1,69,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 1TB storage) -- Rs. 1,89,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (16GB RAM, 2TB storage) -- Rs. 2,29,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 256GB storage) -- Rs. 1,69,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 512GB storage) -- Rs. 1,89,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 1TB storage) -- Rs. 2,09,900

MacBook Air M2 (10-core GPU) (24GB RAM, 2TB storage) -- Rs. 2,49,900

MacBook Air M2

