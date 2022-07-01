Apple MacBook Air M2 Sale Date Revealed; Should You Buy This Upgraded Laptop? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple WWDC event witnessed the launch of several new gadgets, including the new MacBook laptops powered by the new M2 processor. Soon after, the Apple MacBook Pro was made available whereas there was no update regarding the Air models. Now, the Apple MacBook Air M2 will go on sale.

Apple MacBook Air M2 Sale Details

That said, there is still no official confirmation from Apple regarding the sales of the new MacBook Air laptops. A report from MacRumors cites sources from retail outlets regarding the sale of the new M2 devices. If this report is to be believed, the Apple MacBook Air M2 will go on sale from July 15.

This means the new MacBook Air would be available in just a couple of days. To note, the MacBook Air M2 starts from USD 1,199 (around Rs.95,000) and goes up to USD 2,499 (around Rs. 1,98,000) for the high-end model. This makes the MacBook Air a more expensive affair than its predecessor with the M1 processor.

Apple MacBook Air M2 Features

The new MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch display with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, making it 25 percent brighter than the older models. It packs the usual fan-less design and looks quite similar to previous MacBook Air laptops. Under the hood, it draws power from the new M2 processor, which Apple claims to be a lot faster.

For instance, Apple claims the MacBook Air M2 can handle Final Cut Pro 40 times faster than the M1 processor. Apple has also included an updated 1080p camera, four microphones, and three microphones. It supports Dolby Atmos for spatial audio and comes with two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

Apple has also improved the battery performance of the MacBook Air, which the brand claims to offer 18 hours of video playback. With an option of a 67-watt power adapter, the MacBook Air can provide 50 percent fuel in just 30 minutes. The Magic Keyboard now comes with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad, along with a MagSafe connector for charging.

The Apple MacBook has always been on the expensive side. If you already have an existing MacBook, you can continue using the same. If you want a faster model, switching to the MacBook Air M2 sounds better than getting Macbook Pro M2.

