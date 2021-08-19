Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Review: Fresh Take On Thin-And-Light Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-L16G7

Display: 13.3-inch Folding OLED 2048 x 1536, 60Hz

GPU: 11th Gen Intel UHD

Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X 4267MHz

Storage: 512 GB M.2 2242 SSD

Battery: 50WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Design: Looks Like A Premium Diary

If you see the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold for the first time, especially when it is folded, then it's likely you might mistake it for a diary. The external portion of the computer is covered using high-quality leather with a ThinkPad X1 logo embossed on the top right corner.

The device has a power button and volume buttons on the right side, which makes it a hybrid machine that sits between the tablet and laptop. The device also has two USB Type-C ports, which can be used to connect external accessories and can also be used to connect this device to an external display.

The frame and the hinge of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold are made using metal, while some parts also use glass. The overall construction of this computer looks premium. However, as this is the only folding computer, we can't just compare it with anything.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Display: Heart And Soul Of This Machine

One of the most challenging aspects of making a folding smartphone/laptop is to get a display that can fold and then build a layer on top of that, which offers both protection and does not interfere with the actual functionality.

Like every folding device in the market, Lenovo is using an OLED screen, which offers 13.3-inch real-estate when unfolded. The screen offers a peak brightness of 300nits with 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, making it a color-accurate display. The bezels on all four sides are slightly on the thicker side, which is acceptable given this is a first-gen product.

Do note that, the display is slightly on the vibrant side which showcases punchier reds, greens, and blue colors with a higher level of saturation. Though it is not a color-accurate panel, it does elevates the overall content consumption experience

One question that most people might have regarding a folding phone/computer is regarding the crease. Is the crease visible on the device, and does it hinders the user experience? Yes and no, the crease is visible especially when the display is off, and you won't even notice it when the device is turned on. However, if you are looking for it, you will find it.

If you are scrolling across the device, when it is completed unfolded, you cannot feel the crease. The display is likely to be covered by a folding glass-like material, which does attract fingers, as it might not have an oleophobic coating to reduce smudges. Even with continued usage for a couple of weeks, there are no visible scratches on the display, which is good, especially for a folding device.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Sound: Powered By Dolby Atmos

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold has a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The audio output from the device is pretty clear and does offer a good surround sound experience. However, both speakers are located on the left side, and these are also not that loud.

Two more speakers on the right side would have taken the audio experience on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold to the next level. Do note that, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack, hence, you either get to use a USB Type-C earphone or a Bluetooth earphone.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Accessories

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold ships with a Lenovo Fold Mini Keyboard and the Lenovo Mod Pen. The mini keyboard charges wirelessly when it is placed in-between, which also helps prevents dust collection. The Lenovo Mod Pen is also a good accessory to make a sketch, and it offers long battery life and can be charged using a USB Type-C port.

Though the keyboard works great with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and is easy to carry around, I felt that it is slightly on the smaller size. I would have loved a slightly larger keyboard that matches the width of the device with some sort of magnetic connectivity, which would have made this a full-fledged laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Performance: Not The Most Powerful

For a laptop that costs over Rs. 2,00,000, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is nowhere near as powerful as some of the regular laptops with a similar price tag. However, that's not the point of this machine. In fact, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by the Intel Core i7-L16G7.

The Intel Core i7-L16G7 is a five-core processor based on Intel Hybrid technology, which is similar to a smartphone CPU rather than a laptop/PC CPU. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4x integrated RAM, which is not user-upgradeable. The processor has a single high-performance CPU core (Sunny Cove core) with up to 3GHz clock speed and four efficient cores with up to 1.4GHz.

This is a 7W CPU and is mainly designed for energy efficiency. On Geekbench 5, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold scored 581 points on single-core and 1527 points on multi-core CPU performance. The score is actually less than some of the laptops with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. However, this should not be an issue for someone, who might be considering this laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Battery Life

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold can offer over 10 hours of continuous video playback and is equipped with a 50Whr battery. The device comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger, and it can also be used to charge other devices. Hence, one should be able to get an all-day battery life on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold without any issue, and fast charging can quickly refill the battery.

Verdict: For True Technology Fanatics

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is a unique laptop in many ways. From having a different SoC to the high-resolution folding OLED display, it is definitely something that reimagines how a laptop might look or function.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold not only comes with the latest folding tech but also comes with a show-off and bragging rights. This is one of those laptops, which can be carried in a handbag, which when opened up turns into a full-blown laptop.

This is not the machine to consider if you want a high-performance machine. This is the device for those, who want bleeding-edge technology with a unique form factor.