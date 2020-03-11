Best Budget Android Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 5,000

Lava is one of the popular smartphone brands with pocket-friendly pricing. The Lava Z53 is one of the entry-level devices and packs features like face unlock, UniSoC SC9832E processor, 6.1-inch display and more for Rs. 4,999. Lava Z41 is another budget smartphone for Rs. 3,849 with 16GB storage and a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie shooter.

Infinix, iTel, and Micromax are some of the other popular smartphone brands under Rs. 5,000 price tag. The iTel A25 smartphone is one of the popular devices to buy for Rs. 3,790. It comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage that can further be expanded to 32GB.

There is also the Infinix Smart 2, a handy smartphone for Rs. 3,999 MediaTek MT6739 processor with 3GB RAM powering the device. Micromax iOne is also one of the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 5,000 in India.

Xiaomi is another popular Chinese smartphone brand in India, for both entry-level, mid-range, and premium smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi Go is one of the entry-level smartphones catering to the large Indian audience for less than Rs. 5,000.

It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset under the hood. The 5.0-inch display smartphone comes with an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, making it one of the popular Android smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 5,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Go

MRP: Rs. 4,299

Key Specs



5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB/16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Gionee F9

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs



5.71 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3520 mAh Battery

Yu Ace

MRP: Rs. 3,799

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 2

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs



5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery

Micromax iOne

MRP: Rs. 3,694

Key Specs



5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

5MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G

2200mAh (typical) battery

Coolpad Cool 3

MRP: Rs. 4,790

Key Specs



5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

1.3GHz Octa-core Unisoc processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.3MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Lava Z53

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1280 × 600 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4120mAh battery

Itel A25

MRP: Rs. 3,790

Key Specs



5.0-inch HD (1280×720 pixels) IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core processor

1GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3020mAh(typical) battery

Lava Z41

MRP: Rs. 3,849

Key Specs



a 5-inch TFT display having a screen

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

5MP Rear Camera

2MP Front Camera

UniSoC SC9832E Processor

Itel A46

MRP: Rs. 4,599

Key Specs

