Just In
- 5 hrs ago Vu Televisions Launches Premium 4K Android TV With Dolby Vision Support
-
- 8 hrs ago Redmi Note 9 Pro In Red Color Leaks Ahead Of Launch
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A31 Gets FCC Certification; Might Debut Soon
- 9 hrs ago Google Chromecast Ultra Powered By Android TV With Remote Coming Soon: Report
Don't Miss
- Movies Angrezi Medium Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Hits The Right Chord With His Moving Performance!
- News Govt feeding voter ID, driving licence details into software to identify Delhi rioters
- Sports AFC Cup: Late goal helps Chennai City FC secure 2-2 draw with Maziya S&RC
- Automobiles Tata Harrier Petrol Variant Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Lifestyle 14 Signs Of Self-Loathing That You Need To Know
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Summer In Maharashtra
- Finance What is Gold ETFs and How Does it Work?
- Education How To Prepare For CBSE Board Exams On Holi
Best Budget Android Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 5,000
Android smartphones are available in a wide spectrum range, be it with features, price, size of the smartphone, and more. Here's a list of the best Android smartphones available for less than Rs. 5,000 in India. Brands like Xiaomi, Gionee, Yu, Micromax, Infinix, Lava, iTel, and so on have launched Android smartphones under Rs. 5,000.
Lava is one of the popular smartphone brands with pocket-friendly pricing. The Lava Z53 is one of the entry-level devices and packs features like face unlock, UniSoC SC9832E processor, 6.1-inch display and more for Rs. 4,999. Lava Z41 is another budget smartphone for Rs. 3,849 with 16GB storage and a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP selfie shooter.
Infinix, iTel, and Micromax are some of the other popular smartphone brands under Rs. 5,000 price tag. The iTel A25 smartphone is one of the popular devices to buy for Rs. 3,790. It comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage that can further be expanded to 32GB.
There is also the Infinix Smart 2, a handy smartphone for Rs. 3,999 MediaTek MT6739 processor with 3GB RAM powering the device. Micromax iOne is also one of the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 5,000 in India.
Xiaomi is another popular Chinese smartphone brand in India, for both entry-level, mid-range, and premium smartphones. The Xiaomi Redmi Go is one of the entry-level smartphones catering to the large Indian audience for less than Rs. 5,000.
It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset under the hood. The 5.0-inch display smartphone comes with an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, making it one of the popular Android smartphones to buy in India under Rs. 5,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Go
MRP: Rs. 4,299
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB/16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Gionee F9
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 5.71 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3520 mAh Battery
Yu Ace
MRP: Rs. 3,799
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix Smart 2
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with XOS 3.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery
Micromax iOne
MRP: Rs. 3,694
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 5MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 2200mAh (typical) battery
Coolpad Cool 3
MRP: Rs. 4,790
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.3GHz Octa-core Unisoc processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, 0.3MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Lava Z53
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1280 × 600 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-core SC9832E processor with Mali 820MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4120mAh battery
Itel A25
MRP: Rs. 3,790
Key Specs
- 5.0-inch HD (1280×720 pixels) IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 Pie (Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh(typical) battery
Lava Z41
MRP: Rs. 3,849
Key Specs
- a 5-inch TFT display having a screen
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 128 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 2MP Front Camera
- UniSoC SC9832E Processor
Itel A46
MRP: Rs. 4,599
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ (1280×720 pixels) TFT IPS display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, VGA secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh (typical) battery
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,700
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
25,999
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,385
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
15,990
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
53,440
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524