    Vivo Y Series Smartphones To Buy In India Starting From Rs. 7,990

    By
    |

    Several handsets from Vivo are the products that hold a deeper interest amongst users. Specifically, its many Y series models at so many occasions have proved the dominance in the Indian market. Starting from Rs. 7,990, these all devices efficiently serve every common man's interest. Below, there are some Vivo smartphones.

    Vivo Y Series Smartphones To Buy In India Starting From Rs. 7,990

     

    All these devices get powered up by an octa-core processor incorporated on differently abled technology, which offers a good multitasking experience. Some of the mentioned handsets in the list come with massive backup support which hardly gets faded, ultimately meeting up the necessities that you might have planned for the longer usage.

    Their display screen flaunts an immersive view. While some of them feature a Halo FullView display, that is an additional advantage to your gaming needs. Several models from Vivo Y-series are something which your eyes can't get rid of. Check them out in details one by one. The discounts on these phones are another factor which might deeply make you tempted for.

    Vivo Y91

    Best Price of Vivo Y91
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Vivo Y17
     

    Vivo Y17

    Best Price of Vivo Y17
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging

    Vivo Y93

    Best Price of Vivo Y93
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery

    Vivo Y91i

    Best Price of Vivo Y91i
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB/32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Vivo Y81i

    Best Price of Vivo Y81i
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 inch HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek Helio A22 Processor
    • 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery

    Vivo Y95

    Best Price of Vivo Y95
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery

    Vivo Y81

    Best Price of Vivo Y81
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

     

    Vivo Y83 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 inch HD+ Display
    • Mediatek Helio P22 Processor
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery

     

    Vivo Y71i

    Best Price of Vivo Y71i
    Key Specs

    • 6 inch HD+ Display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 3360 mAh Li-ion Battery

    Vivo Y83

    Best Price of Vivo Y83
    Key Specs

    • 6.22 inch HD+ Display
    • Mediatek Helio P22 Processor
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 32 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
