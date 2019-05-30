Just In
Don't Miss
- News ‘Don’t cut short process’: SC to NRC coordinator after Ex-Soldier declared foreigner
- Lifestyle From Karisma Kapoor To Sanya Malhotra, Who Wore The Comfiest Airport Outfit Ever?
- Finance Sodexo Partners With RuPay To Launch Paperless Multi-Benefit Pass
- Sports Lefties have dominated World Cup in the past; Can they any more against today's broad bats?
- Movies Suriya Talks About Maharshi: His Words Would Give Goosebumps To Mahesh Babu Fans!
- Travel Nathang Valley: A Destination Where Untouched Beauty Merges With Timeless Atmosphere
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Shuts Gurugram And Manesar Plants For One Day
- Education UK Board Result 2019 Released: Check The Result Link
Vivo Y Series Smartphones To Buy In India Starting From Rs. 7,990
Several handsets from Vivo are the products that hold a deeper interest amongst users. Specifically, its many Y series models at so many occasions have proved the dominance in the Indian market. Starting from Rs. 7,990, these all devices efficiently serve every common man's interest. Below, there are some Vivo smartphones.
All these devices get powered up by an octa-core processor incorporated on differently abled technology, which offers a good multitasking experience. Some of the mentioned handsets in the list come with massive backup support which hardly gets faded, ultimately meeting up the necessities that you might have planned for the longer usage.
Their display screen flaunts an immersive view. While some of them feature a Halo FullView display, that is an additional advantage to your gaming needs. Several models from Vivo Y-series are something which your eyes can't get rid of. Check them out in details one by one. The discounts on these phones are another factor which might deeply make you tempted for.
Vivo Y91
Best Price of Vivo Y91
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y17
Best Price of Vivo Y17
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging
Vivo Y93
Best Price of Vivo Y93
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
Vivo Y91i
Best Price of Vivo Y91i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y81i
Best Price of Vivo Y81i
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MediaTek Helio A22 Processor
- 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery
Vivo Y95
Best Price of Vivo Y95
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y81
Best Price of Vivo Y81
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Y83 Pro
Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- Mediatek Helio P22 Processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery
Vivo Y71i
Best Price of Vivo Y71i
Key Specs
- 6 inch HD+ Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 3360 mAh Li-ion Battery
Vivo Y83
Best Price of Vivo Y83
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- Mediatek Helio P22 Processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 32 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3260 mAh Li-ion Battery