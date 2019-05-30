Vivo Y Series Smartphones To Buy In India Starting From Rs. 7,990 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Several handsets from Vivo are the products that hold a deeper interest amongst users. Specifically, its many Y series models at so many occasions have proved the dominance in the Indian market. Starting from Rs. 7,990, these all devices efficiently serve every common man's interest. Below, there are some Vivo smartphones.

All these devices get powered up by an octa-core processor incorporated on differently abled technology, which offers a good multitasking experience. Some of the mentioned handsets in the list come with massive backup support which hardly gets faded, ultimately meeting up the necessities that you might have planned for the longer usage.

Their display screen flaunts an immersive view. While some of them feature a Halo FullView display, that is an additional advantage to your gaming needs. Several models from Vivo Y-series are something which your eyes can't get rid of. Check them out in details one by one. The discounts on these phones are another factor which might deeply make you tempted for.

Vivo Y91 Best Price of Vivo Y91

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Vivo Y17 Best Price of Vivo Y17

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging Vivo Y93 Best Price of Vivo Y93

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) built-in battery Vivo Y91i Best Price of Vivo Y91i

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Vivo Y81i Best Price of Vivo Y81i

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio A22 Processor

3260 mAh Li-ion Battery Vivo Y95 Best Price of Vivo Y95

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Vivo Y81 Best Price of Vivo Y81

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo Y83 Pro Best Price of Vivo Y83 Pro

Key Specs 6.22 inch HD+ Display

Mediatek Helio P22 Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP Front Camera

3260 mAh Li-ion Battery Vivo Y71i Best Price of Vivo Y71i

Key Specs

6 inch HD+ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

3360 mAh Li-ion Battery Vivo Y83 Best Price of Vivo Y83

Key Specs

6.22 inch HD+ Display

Mediatek Helio P22 Processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3260 mAh Li-ion Battery