Diwali With Mi Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi Smartphones

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Diwali sale on its platform. The company has already started the sale and will be live until November 14th, 2020. For the Diwali sale, the company has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent discount on cards.

Apart from that, the company has announced that it is offering no-cost EMI offers. So, now we will tell you all deals that Xiaomi is offering on its products. Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro Offer Available On Mi Online Store

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Offer Available On Mi Online Store

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Redmi Note 9 Offer Available On Mi Online Store

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery Rs. 1,700 Off On Redmi 9i Offer Available On Mi Online Store

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Rs. 2,000 Off On Redmi 9 Offer Available On Mi Online Store

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

