Diwali With Mi Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi Smartphones
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Xiaomi has announced the launch of Diwali sale on its platform. The company has already started the sale and will be live until November 14th, 2020. For the Diwali sale, the company has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent discount on cards.
Apart from that, the company has announced that it is offering no-cost EMI offers. So, now we will tell you all deals that Xiaomi is offering on its products.
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro
Offer Available On Mi Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Offer Available On Mi Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 6GB/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Upto Rs. 4,000 Off On Redmi Note 9
Offer Available On Mi Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1), 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Rs. 1,700 Off On Redmi 9i
Offer Available On Mi Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Rs. 2,000 Off On Redmi 9
Offer Available On Mi Online Store
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
