Father's Day Gifts: Best Smart Band To Gift for Daily Health Care For Your Dad
16 June is celebrated as the Father's day to commemorate the life of a father who supports his family by making certain sacrifices for himself. This year, present the best smart band for your father, which in your absence will help your father to get better health care.
There are plenty of smart bands in the Indian market, which offers a lot of features, especially at a budget price tag. Most of these smart bands come with Bluetooth connectivity, which helps you to connect the smart band to a smartphone to receive notifications from different apps and services.
Bands like the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 does feature a pedometer, which can measure the number of steps you have taken and also offers a heart rate sensor, which can measure the heart beats per minute in the real-time. Here are some of the best smart bands available in India that you can gift to your dad on this father's day.
Honor Band 4 (MRP: Rs 2,599)
Best Price of Honor Band 4
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
- Continuous Heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- NFC for payments
- 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby
Huami Amazfit Band 2 (MRP: Rs 3,999)
Best Price of Huami Amazfit Band 2
Key Specs
- Heart rate Monitoring, Activity & Sleep Tracking,Calories burnt
- Multi Sports Tracking(running,cycling,walking etc.
- Upto 50m water resistant
- Music Control
- LCD Display
- Water Resistant
Apple Watch Series 3
Best Price of Apple Watch Series 3
Key Specs
- 1.65 inch OLED Retina Display
- GPS and Altimeter
- Swimproof
- Voice Based Siri
- 3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand
- Smart Coaching
- Activity Sharing and Achievements
- Heart Rate Monitor
- Breathe App
- Notifications
- Touchscreen
- Notifier, Fitness & Outdoor
- Lithium Ion
Mi Band 3 (MRP: Rs 1,999)
Best Price of Mi Band 3
Key Specs
- Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)
- Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)
- 0.78" OLED Touch Screen
- Call and Notification Alert
- Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring
- Sleep Tracking & Analysis
- Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast
- Find my phone & phone unlock feature
- Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro (MRP: Rs 8,999)
Best Price of Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 1.5-inch (216 x 432 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display, 310 ppi
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1GHz dual-core processor
- 512 MB RAM, 4GB internal storage
- 5 ATM water resistance, MIL STD 810G
- Tizen OS (Compatible with Android phones running Android 4.4 or later iPhone 5 and above with iOS 9.0 or later)
- Standalone music player
- Bluetooth v4.2, , Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, HRM, Built-in GPS, Barometer
- 200mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life
Infinix Xband 3 (Rs 1,599)
Best Price of Infinix Xband 3
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen
- Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later
- Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data
- Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, Music Control
- Shutter function can capture images by remotely controlling your phone's camera.
- PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking
- 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking
- Water resistant (IP67)
- 90mAh battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, 20 days of standby
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40 mm Silver Aluminium Case (MRP: Rs 40,999)
Best Price of Apple Watch Series 4 GPS
Key Specs
- Over 30% Larger Display
- Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
- Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors
- 50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS
- Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection
- S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor
- watchOS 5
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor
iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band (MRP: Rs 1,150)
Best Price of iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band
Key Specs
- 0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display
- Tracks Heart Rate, Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep
- Long Sitting Alert, Running Mode, Vibration Reminder, Pedometer
- Optical Heart Rate Tracker, Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor, 3D Accelerometer
- Water resistant (IP67)
- Weight: 23.7g
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices
- 90mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life, 60 days standby
Honor Band 3 (Rs 2,249)
Best Price of Honor Band 3
Key Specs
- Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks
- Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist
- Up to 30 days battery life based on usage
- Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification
- Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology
- Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts
- 24-hour heart-rate tracking
- Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate
- PMOLED Display
WROGN Fitness Smart Band (MRP: Rs 848)
Best Price of WROGN Fitness Smart Band
Key Specs
- Sleep Tracking
- Steps and Calories Counter
- Call, SMS, Email and WhatsApp Notification
- OLED Display
- Unique Selfie Control Feature
- USB Charging
Fitbit Inspire HR (Rs 8,999)
Best Price of Fitbit Inspire HR
Key Specs
- Track all-day activity: Your hard-earned steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned
- Automatically track your sleep and set silent alarms that wake you by buzzing on your wrist
- Enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging; Varies with use
- Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist
- Automatically and conveniently record workouts like walks, swimming and bike rides with smart track
- Swim proof, so you can feel inspired from the shower to the pool (water resistant to 50M) ; Memory: Saves 7 days of detailed motion data - minute by minute and Saves daily totals for the last 30 days
Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch (Rs 9,999)
Best Price of Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch
Key Specs
- Upto 45 Days of Battery for Single Charge
- Anti-Finger and Anti-Reflective Touchscreen, Always-on Color Display
- Call, Message, Email, Facebook and Other App Notifications
- Multi Sports Tracking:Track Runs, Cycling and More with Map Routes & Detailed Body Stats.
- Mentor 24hrs: Track Heart Rate, Sleep ,Calories etc
- Touchscreen
- Fitness & Outdoor