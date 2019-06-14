Father's Day Gifts: Best Smart Band To Gift for Daily Health Care For Your Dad Features oi-Harish Kumar

16 June is celebrated as the Father's day to commemorate the life of a father who supports his family by making certain sacrifices for himself. This year, present the best smart band for your father, which in your absence will help your father to get better health care.

There are plenty of smart bands in the Indian market, which offers a lot of features, especially at a budget price tag. Most of these smart bands come with Bluetooth connectivity, which helps you to connect the smart band to a smartphone to receive notifications from different apps and services.

Bands like the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 does feature a pedometer, which can measure the number of steps you have taken and also offers a heart rate sensor, which can measure the heart beats per minute in the real-time. Here are some of the best smart bands available in India that you can gift to your dad on this father's day.

Honor Band 4 (MRP: Rs 2,599) Best Price of Honor Band 4

Key Specs 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

NFC for payments

100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby Huami Amazfit Band 2 (MRP: Rs 3,999) Best Price of Huami Amazfit Band 2

Key Specs

Heart rate Monitoring, Activity & Sleep Tracking,Calories burnt

Multi Sports Tracking(running,cycling,walking etc.

Upto 50m water resistant

Music Control

LCD Display

Water Resistant Apple Watch Series 3 Best Price of Apple Watch Series 3

Key Specs

1.65 inch OLED Retina Display

GPS and Altimeter

Swimproof

Voice Based Siri

3 Activity Rings Tracking - Move, Exercise, Stand

Smart Coaching

Activity Sharing and Achievements

Heart Rate Monitor

Breathe App

Notifications

Lithium Ion Mi Band 3 (MRP: Rs 1,999) Best Price of Mi Band 3

Key Specs Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)

Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)

0.78" OLED Touch Screen

Call and Notification Alert

Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Tracking & Analysis

Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast

Find my phone & phone unlock feature

Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc

Water Resistant Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro (MRP: Rs 8,999) Best Price of Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

Key Specs

1.5-inch (216 x 432 pixels) Curved Super AMOLED display, 310 ppi

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1GHz dual-core processor

512 MB RAM, 4GB internal storage

5 ATM water resistance, MIL STD 810G

Tizen OS (Compatible with Android phones running Android 4.4 or later iPhone 5 and above with iOS 9.0 or later)

Standalone music player

Bluetooth v4.2, , Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyro, HRM, Built-in GPS, Barometer

200mAh battery with up to 5 days of battery life Infinix Xband 3 (Rs 1,599) Best Price of Infinix Xband 3

Key Specs 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen

Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later

Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data

Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, Music Control

Shutter function can capture images by remotely controlling your phone's camera.

PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking

3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking

Water resistant (IP67)

90mAh battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, 20 days of standby Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40 mm Silver Aluminium Case (MRP: Rs 40,999) Best Price of Apple Watch Series 4 GPS

Key Specs

Over 30% Larger Display

Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback

Electrical and Optical Heart Rate Sensors

50% Louder Speaker and Built-in GPS

Improved Accelerometer and Gyroscope for Fall Detection

S4 with 64-bit Dual Core Processor

watchOS 5

Fitness & Outdoor iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band (MRP: Rs 1,150) Best Price of iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band

Key Specs 0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display

Tracks Heart Rate, Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep

Long Sitting Alert, Running Mode, Vibration Reminder, Pedometer

Optical Heart Rate Tracker, Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor, 3D Accelerometer

Water resistant (IP67)

Weight: 23.7g

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices

90mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life, 60 days standby Honor Band 3 (Rs 2,249) Best Price of Honor Band 3

Key Specs

Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks

Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist

Up to 30 days battery life based on usage

Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification

Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology

Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts

24-hour heart-rate tracking

Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate

PMOLED Display WROGN Fitness Smart Band (MRP: Rs 848) Best Price of WROGN Fitness Smart Band

Key Specs Sleep Tracking

Steps and Calories Counter

Call, SMS, Email and WhatsApp Notification

Unique Selfie Control Feature

USB Charging

Water Resistant Fitbit Inspire HR (Rs 8,999) Best Price of Fitbit Inspire HR

Key Specs Track all-day activity: Your hard-earned steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned

Automatically track your sleep and set silent alarms that wake you by buzzing on your wrist

Enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging; Varies with use

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist

Automatically and conveniently record workouts like walks, swimming and bike rides with smart track

Swim proof, so you can feel inspired from the shower to the pool (water resistant to 50M) ; Memory: Saves 7 days of detailed motion data - minute by minute and Saves daily totals for the last 30 days Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch (Rs 9,999) Best Price of Huami Amazfit Pace Smartwatch

Key Specs Upto 45 Days of Battery for Single Charge

Anti-Finger and Anti-Reflective Touchscreen, Always-on Color Display

Call, Message, Email, Facebook and Other App Notifications

Multi Sports Tracking:Track Runs, Cycling and More with Map Routes & Detailed Body Stats.

Mentor 24hrs: Track Heart Rate, Sleep ,Calories etc

Fitness & Outdoor