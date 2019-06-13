Just In
Father's Day Gifts – Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Gift Your Dad
Father's Day is around the corner. Well, it falls on June 16, 2019. And, if you are wondering what to gift your dad this Father's Day, then there is no need to be confused as you can opt for a smartphone. Who doesn't use a smartphone in the current technologically advanced era? So, a smartphone that meets the requirements of your dad will be a wonderful gift.
If you are looking for a smartphone, then you need to know that the device should have some aspects despite breaking your budget. Especially, if your dad is involved in a lot of mobile gaming, then you can gift a smartphone with a powerful hardware and long-lasting battery life so that the gaming experience is not ruined.
Here, we have listed some of the affordable smartphones under Rs. 20,000 to give your dad this Father's Day. We have listed devices that are known for their long-lasting battery life and powerful performance. We are sure your dad will be impressed with the gift he gets this Father's Day.
Samsung Galaxy M40
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Realme 3 Pro
Best Price of Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Vivo Y15 2019
Best Price of Vivo Y15 2019
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Nokia 3.2 32GB
Best Price of Nokia 3.2
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Y91 3GB RAM
Best Price of Vivo Y91
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
OPPO F11
Best Price of OPPO F11
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Lenovo K9 Note
Best Price of Lenovo K9 Note
Key Specs
- 5.99 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16MP + 2MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
- 3760 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Vivo Y17
Best Price of Vivo Y17
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery