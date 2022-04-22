ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart April Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    April is about to end and e-commerce site Flipkart has announced the April Month End Mobile-Fest Sale. The month-end sale will give you a chance to buy several brands' phones at discounted price tags. If you are looking for an Oppo mobile, this time can also be perfect. Flipkart is now giving up to 28 percent off on Oppo phones. The recently launched OPPO Reno7 series can be purchased with up to 23 percent off.

     
    Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: Best Discounts On Oppo Mobiles

    Besides, one can also get the budget phones from the brand at accessible price tags. Let's take a look at the list of Oppo phones that are now available at discounted prices on Flipkart.

    OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

    OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,990 (16% off)

    OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 5G (Stellar Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno6 5G (Stellar Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (25% off)

    OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 25% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno7 5G (Starry Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    OPPO Reno7 5G (Starry Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (23% off)

    OPPO Reno7 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,490 ; MRP: Rs. 14,990 (16% off)

    OPPO A54 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (Majestic Gold, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 38,990 ; MRP: Rs. 45,990 (15% off)

    OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (10% off)

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO K10 (Black Carbon, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO K10 (Black Carbon, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (26% off)

    OPPO K10 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A16 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A16 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Rs. 15,990 (15% off)

    OPPO A16 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,490 onwards during the sale.

     

    OPPO A16k (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A16k (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; MRP: Rs. 13,990 (28% off)

    OPPO A16k is available at 28% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A11K (Flowing Silver, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    OPPO A11K (Flowing Silver, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990 (18% off)

    OPPO A11K is available at 18% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A12 (Deep Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A12 (Deep Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; MRP: Rs. 10,990 (9% off)

    OPPO A12 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart April Mobile Month End Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X