Just In
- 28 min ago Samsung Galaxy M10s Launched In India For Rs. 8,999: Sale Debuts On September 29
-
- 43 min ago Samsung Galaxy M30s Launched In India With Gigantic 6000mAh Battery
- 49 min ago Lenovo Launches AI-Ready ThinkCentre PC, ThinkPad Laptops For Enterprise
- 1 hr ago Google Pixel 4 Coral Color Option Tipped Ahead Of October Launch
Don't Miss
- News TV show helps Parents reunite with missing son in WB
- Finance What Is PAN Verification? How It Can Be Done?
- Movies Sudeep Compared With Rajinikanth & Salman Khan By A Bollywood Superstar! Calls Them HUMAN SUPERSTARS
- Sports China Open 2019: Sindhu advances after easy win over Li Xuerui, Saina crashes out
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Gives An Ethnic Wear Goal To Ladies Who Want To Play With The Colour Brown
- Automobiles Royal Enfield 650 Twins Cross The 15,000 Units Sales Mark In Just 10 Months
- Education NIOS Admit Card Released For Class 10 And 12 Sep/Oct 2019 Board Exam
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Flipkart Big Billion Days Preview Offers: List Of Smartphones On Discount
Flipkart's Big Billion Days are back. The e-commerce shopping platform has revealed some preview offers on some smartphones mentioned in the list. It offers 10% instant discount on Axis credit & debit cards and ICICI credit cards. The Flipkart Plus members will get four hours of early access to avail the best offers on these handsets.
Some more offers include extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day, warranty services, and extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. For an instance, you can have the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus at Rs. 57, 900 with Rs. 7,000 off. While the Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999 with 18% off.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MPR: Rs. 70,000: Discount Price: Rs. 34,999)
Offer Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Realme 3 Pro (MRP: Rs. 15,999: After Discount: Rs 11,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery
Motorola One Vision (MRP: Rs. 22,999: After Discount: Rs. 14,999)
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Redmi Note 7s
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Realme C2
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Available Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Redmi 7A
Available Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Yu Ace
Available Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 5
Available Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Z1 Pro
Offer Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Oppo F11 Pro
Offer Available on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5/FM Radio
- 4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0
Redmi K20 Pro
Available Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Google Pixel 3A
Available Offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Oppo Reno2 Z
Available Offer On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.2GHz Octa Core MediaTek P90 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
Asus 6Z
Offer Available On Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
15,999
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
17,990
-
12,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,190
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
25,000
-
16,000
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
15,000
-
7,070
-
8,655