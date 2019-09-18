Flipkart Big Billion Days Preview Offers: List Of Smartphones On Discount

Some more offers include extra discounts, 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 10% off on flight bookings on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day, warranty services, and extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card. For an instance, you can have the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus at Rs. 57, 900 with Rs. 7,000 off. While the Realme 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999 with 18% off.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (MPR: Rs. 70,000: Discount Price: Rs. 34,999)

Offer Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery

Realme 3 Pro (MRP: Rs. 15,999: After Discount: Rs 11,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery

Motorola One Vision (MRP: Rs. 22,999: After Discount: Rs. 14,999)

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging

Redmi Note 7s

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Realme C2

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Available Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Redmi 7A

Available Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

Yu Ace

Available Offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme 5

Available Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 realme edition based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo Z1 Pro

Offer Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging

Oppo F11 Pro

Offer Available on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5 Inch FHD+ IPS Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Helio P70 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5/FM Radio

4000mAh Battery With VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

Redmi K20 Pro

Available Offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Google Pixel 3A

Available Offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery

Oppo Reno2 Z

Available Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.2GHz Octa Core MediaTek P90 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC

Asus 6Z

Offer Available On Flipkart

Key Specs