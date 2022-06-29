Just In
Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale: Top Deal On Best Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
Flipkart is a one-stop platform for all your shopping. Here, you can get almost anything under the sun, and also get it with a discount. Now, the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering a whopping discount on some of the best smartphones. the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering top deals on the best smartphones under Rs. 30,000. Here's all you need to know about the Flipkart sale.
The Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale is offering many phones at a discount under Rs. 30,000. The list includes POCO F4 5G, which is available for Rs. 27,999. One can also check out the Xiaomi 11i 5G for Rs. 24,999. Vivo phones like the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and the Vivo V23 5G are also available with a discount.
Other phones like the Motorola G82 5G are priced at Rs. 21,499 at the Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. One can also get the Motorola Edge 30 for Rs. 29,999. Realme phones like the Realme 9 SE 5G, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme X7 Pro, and the Realme X7 Max are also available with a huge discount.
POCO F4 5G (Nebula Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (15% off)
POCO F4 5G is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Camo Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (16% off)
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
MOTOROLA G82 5G (Meterorite Grey, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,499 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (10% off)
MOTOROLA G82 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,499 onwards during the sale.
vivo T1 Pro 5G (Turbo Cyan, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,999 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (19% off)
vivo T1 Pro 5G is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999 (14% off)
Realme 9 5G SE is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Aurora Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale
Realme GT Master Edition (Daybreak Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (6% off)
Realme GT Master Edition is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G (Fantasy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale
MOTOROLA Edge 30 (Meteor Grey, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (14% off)
MOTOROLA Edge 30 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale
Realme X7 Max (Mercury Silver, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Max is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale
iQOO 7 5G (Storm Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (3% off)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 3% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
vivo V23 5G (Sunshine Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% off)
vivo V23 5G is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
POCO F3 GT 5G (Gunmetal Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (12% off)
POCO F3 GT 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (23% off)
OPPO Reno7 5G is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Month End Mobile Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,999 onwards during the sale
