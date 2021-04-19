Flipkart Smartphone Carnival April Sale: Discount Offers On Mid-Range Smartphones

As a part of the Smartphone Carnival sale, you will be able to buy the IQOO 3 smartphone with a discount of 34 percent. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 37,990, but can be purchased for Rs. 24,990. The Galaxy A51 has received a 19 percent discount, while the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is selling with a 10 percent discount. The Moto G 5G can also be purchased with a discount of 16 percent discount during the ongoing sale.

Here's the list of all Midrange smartphone which you can buy with the discounted price on Flipkart:

IQOO 3

Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (34% off)

IQOO 3 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Poco X3 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (20% off)

Poco X3 Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19

Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; MRP: Rs. 20,990 (9% off)

OPPO F19 is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (10% off)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco M2 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

Poco M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X3

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (25% off)

POCO X3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Infinix Zero 8i

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999 (21% off)

Infinix Zero 8i is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Moto G 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (16% off)

Moto G 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V20 SE

Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (20% off)

Vivo V20 SE is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F17 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 21,490 ; MRP: Rs. 25,990 (17% off)

OPPO F17 Pro is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y51A

Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (18% off)

Vivo Y51A is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999 (19% off)

Samsung Galaxy A51 is available at 19% discount during Flipkart Mobile Carnival sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.