Flipkart Super Value Week: Discounts and exchange offers on Honor9 Lite, Vivo X21, Oppo A83 and more

This week, there are numerous discounts and exchange offers for interested buyers during the Flipkart Super Value Week sale. This sale debuted on July 23 and will go on until July 29. In addition to the week long sale, the online retailer is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000.

If you exchange any smartphone for a new one during this sale, you will get an assured discount of Rs. 1,000. Also, there is up to Rs. 6,000 of exchange discount on select models.

SEE ALSO: Most trending smartphones of this week: Oppo Find X, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei nova 3i and more

Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC to offer no cost EMI payment options for the buyers. One option is that you can buy at no cost EMI for 3, 6 or 9 months and avail the product at 0% down payment. Alternatively, you can choose to buy at cost EMI starting Rs. 499 with 25% down payment for 12 or 18 months.

SEE ALSO: Best budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 to buy this week: Moto E5, Alcatel 3V, Galaxy J4 and more

Take a look at the smartphones available at lucrative discounts during this sale from here. The list includes the Vivo X21, Oppo A83, Honor 9 Lite and more.

11% off on Honor 9 Lite Offer: No Cost EMIs from ₹625/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹499/month

Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹2000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C Buy This offer on Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 17% off on Oppo A83 Offers:

No Cost EMIs from ₹1,555/month. Other EMIs from ₹465/month

Get upto ₹13,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Oppo A83

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery 18% off on Apple iPhone 6 Offers:

No Cost EMIs from ₹999/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹797/month

Get upto ₹17,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹5525 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen

Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon (ARM v8-based)

iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 11.4.1

Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon (ARM v8-based)

8 MP rear camera

1.2 MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery (6.9 Wh) 20% off on Honor 9i Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹667/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹532/month

Get upto ₹15,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹4000 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 30% off on Apple iPhone SE Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹749/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹598/month

Get upto ₹16,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹8025 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps 12% off on Vivo V9 Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹875/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹698/month

Get upto ₹15,150 off on exchange

Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Vivo V9

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 11% off on Honor 9 Lite Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹625/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹499/month

Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹2000 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Honor 9 Lite

Key Specs 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) 16% off on Oppo F5 Youth Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹1,666/month. Other EMIs from ₹498/month

Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount) Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery 6% off on Vivo Y83 Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹937/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹498/month

Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange

Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 20% off on Honor 8 Pro Offers: No Cost EMIs from ₹1,000/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹798/month

Get upto ₹17,000 off on exchange

Buy with Exchange

Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)

Special PriceGet extra ₹6000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging 13% off on Oppo F7 Buy This offer on Oppo F7

Key Specs 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery