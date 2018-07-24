ENGLISH

Flipkart Super Value Week: Discounts and exchange offers on Honor9 Lite, Vivo X21, Oppo A83 and more

By:

    This week, there are numerous discounts and exchange offers for interested buyers during the Flipkart Super Value Week sale. This sale debuted on July 23 and will go on until July 29. In addition to the week long sale, the online retailer is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000.

    Flipkart Super Value Week: Discounts and Exchange offers on phones

    If you exchange any smartphone for a new one during this sale, you will get an assured discount of Rs. 1,000. Also, there is up to Rs. 6,000 of exchange discount on select models.

    Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC to offer no cost EMI payment options for the buyers. One option is that you can buy at no cost EMI for 3, 6 or 9 months and avail the product at 0% down payment. Alternatively, you can choose to buy at cost EMI starting Rs. 499 with 25% down payment for 12 or 18 months.

    Take a look at the smartphones available at lucrative discounts during this sale from here. The list includes the Vivo X21, Oppo A83, Honor 9 Lite and more.

    11% off on Honor 9 Lite

    Offer:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹625/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹499/month
    • Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹2000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C

    Buy This offer on Honor 9 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    17% off on Oppo A83

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹1,555/month. Other EMIs from ₹465/month
    • Get upto ₹13,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)

    Buy This offer on Oppo A83
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3180mAh (typical) / 3090mAh (minimum) battery

    18% off on Apple iPhone 6

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹999/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹797/month
    • Get upto ₹17,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹5525 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 4.7 inches LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen
    • Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon (ARM v8-based)
    • iOS 8, upgradable to iOS 11.4.1
    • Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon (ARM v8-based)
    • 8 MP rear camera
    • 1.2 MP front camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery (6.9 Wh)

    20% off on Honor 9i

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹667/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹532/month
    • Get upto ₹15,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹4000 off (price inclusive of discount)

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

    30% off on Apple iPhone SE

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹749/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹598/month
    • Get upto ₹16,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹8025 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

    12% off on Vivo V9

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹875/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹698/month
    • Get upto ₹15,150 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Vivo V9
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    16% off on Oppo F5 Youth

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹1,666/month. Other EMIs from ₹498/month
    • Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹3000 off (price inclusive of discount)

     

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 770MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh built-in battery

    6% off on Vivo Y83

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹937/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹498/month
    • Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.1000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹1000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    20% off on Honor 8 Pro

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹1,000/month with 25% Down Payment. Other EMIs from ₹798/month
    • Get upto ₹17,000 off on exchange
    • Buy with Exchange
    • Extra Rs.2000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Special PriceGet extra ₹6000 off (price inclusive of discount)T&C
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    13% off on Oppo F7

    Buy This offer on Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

     

