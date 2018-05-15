Honor 10 Top Features To Know

Honor is all set to launch the successor to the Honor 10 on the 15th of May, which will be the successor to the Honor View 10. With this offering, Honor will be competing against the likes of the OnePlus 6, which is also launching on the 16th of May. Here are the top five features of the Honor 10, which makes it one of the best smartphone in the market.

Display

The Honor 10 has a 5.84 inch FHD+ IPS LCD display offering a 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch on the top. Yes, a smartphone with a notch is not everyone's forte. But, most of the smartphone makers have been launching smartphones with a notch and Honor is also doing the same to remain in the competition. Having a notch on the phone will enable the smartphone to achieve higher screen to body ratio.

Design

The device has a modern design with an all-glass design, which makes this smartphone look premium. In fact, this is the first smartphone to incorporate Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which almost flushes with the main glass of the smartphone to offer a uniform design language. The smartphone also retails the 3.5 mm headphone jack along with USB type C for charging and data syncing.

Processor

The Honor 10 runs on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset, which is also found on the Huawei P20 series of smartphones. This is an exciting flagship class chipset, which also has a dedicated neural engine, which will help the smartphone to perform better in different tasks. The major implementation of this feature is found on the camera capabilities, which is the next highlight of the smartphone. This chipset will be paired with 6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage to deliver unparallel user experience.

Camera

The Honor 10 is one of those smartphones, which has flagship level camera capabilities. In fact, the smartphone has a dual primary camera setup with a 24 MP and a 16 MP secondary sensor, which offers real-time bokeh effect, scene detection, and real-time translation. For the selfie camera, the smartphone has a 24 MP front-facing selfie camera, which also offers face unlock.

Software

The Honor 10 is one of the few smartphones which is running on the Android 8.1 Oreo OS. However, the phone comes with custom iOS like EMUI skin on the top, which offers few features, which are not natively present on the stock Android OS. A user can install plenty of themes to install to customise the overall look and feel of the smartphone.