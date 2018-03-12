HTC Desire 825, 630, 530: Will Pricing play spoil sport yet again?

HTC has eventually made an appearance at the MWC and guess what there are here with a quartet of smartphone. These include the HTC Desire 530, 630 and the 825 smartphone targeted at budget oriented users and a slightly toned down premium offering in the form of the HTC One X9.

Due to rising competition in the midrange from the budding Chinese players HTC has been going through a tough patch in the market and below par response for their last year flagship aka the One M8 hasn't helped out either. In a word the Taiwanese smartphone maker is in a fix which they really want to get out off. So it goes without saying that the all new Desire lineup of smartphone are their biggest chance to make a comeback.

Micro-Splash looks cool and funky

Well, they will surely need to do something unorthodox if they need to survive in the midrange chiefly dominated by the spec crazy Chinese! Guess what HTC has really come up with something different and that too in the form of the design aspect. The company has made use of new method of painting which they are referring to as a Micro-Splash design. This is essentially looks as if the design at HTC had splashed ink on the back of the device using a brush.

HTC claims that the Micro-Splash technique also gives the scope to make each phones with 'original' designs (we are talking of the location of the coloured dots). If the design is already intriguing you then let's inform you the Desire 825, 630 and the 530 will come in a two colours variants namely a Graphite Gray Remix variant with Golden dots and a Stratus White variant with Pink and Gray dots.

HTC Desire 825

This is the costliest of the Desire siblings and comes with a 5.5-inch Super LCD display with a resolution of just 1280x720p i.e. HD. Well, it goes without saying that an HD resolution panel in a mid-range smartphone is quite underwhelming considering the fact that budget smartphone from Chinese players are coming with FHD panels these days.

Did they wake a chip from coma?

The second disappointment lies in the fact that the smartphone still runs on the chip which HTC has apparently pulled out from coma! Yes, the Desire 825 is powered by the Snapdragon 400 SoC. While there mightn't be not much of a difference between the SD410 and the SD400, the main drawback of the older gen chips lies in the absence of 64bit processing capabilities.

Rest of the specifications of the smartphone include a 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Apart from that HTC as always have included a memory card slot.

Incidentally HTC is focusing primarily on the design and the selfie aspect for their new Desire lineup and this was quite evident from their keynote too. HTC claimed that an average individual will be taking around 25,000 selfies throughout their life time (not applicable for those crazy people who shot 100 per day!). The main reason behind this was to claim that the 5MP snapper that they incorporated into the Desire 825 can fulfill all your requirements.

Just in case you were wondering, HTC is also including numerous beautification features and the most coveted one among them can provide you with a virtual makeup. Besides that, HTC Desire 825 comes with a 13MP rear camera equipped with an LED Flash. Both the cameras can record 1080p footage.

Stereo Front Firing speakers makes a comeback

HTC has brought back that the element which had once defined their brand identity - dual front firing stereo speakers which features BoomSound with Dolby Audio. Just in case you were unaware HTC has stripped of this characteristic design language with their One A9 and well it goes without saying that the smartphone was hammered impeccably for its design (not for that though, but for the iPhone like looks.)

Much more 'Sense'ible UI

The HTC Desire 825 runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 with the company own Sense UI 7 on top and its also worth noting that UI looks more Sense like than it did on the One A9. The mid-range Desire smartphone is powered by a 2700mAh battery and will come in either a single or a dual SIM depending on the market.

HTC Desire 630

The HTC Desire 630 is essentially a slimmed down version of its costlier sibling namely the Desire 825. The Taiwanese company has made use of the same SoC along with the RAM and internal storage. The notable differences where HTC has cut the corners include the presence of smaller 5 inch HD display and a 2,200mAH battery.

The dual speaker system is carried forward from the Desire 825 along with the presence of Hi-Res audio. The same can be said for the cameras too as the Desire 630 come with 13MP and 5MP rear and front camera combo.

Unlike the HTC 825 though, the smartphone will come with a just a dual SIM variant backed by 4G LTE support.

HTC Desire 530

The Desire 530 is the cheapest of the Desire sibling that were launched at the MWC in Barcelona. Sporting a Snapdragon 210 SoC and jut 1.5GB of RAM the HTC Desire 530 makes it clear where the company wants to place it to be - wells that at the bottom of the table. The display however is carried forward from Desire 630.

"Selfieclination": That too for the masses

The Taiwanese smartphone maker has however been skimmed down the rear camera to 8MP while the selfie snapper of 5MP remain unchanged. This is yet another indication towards HTC's 'selfieclination'! Unlike the other two siblings the HTC Desire 825 and the Desire 630, the budget smartphone doesn't come with a Hi-Res headset which have made a place inside the box of the other two.

Consumers 'Desire' for a better price tag

HTC has confirmed that the Desire 825, 630 and 530 will hit the stores in US in March. Incidentally they weren't quite eager to discuss the price nor talk about the global launch schedule. It worth noting that the fate of HTC in India will majorly rely on the pricing strategy of these smartphones. Just like its Japanese counterpart Sony HTC has been wrong with the pricing for the past few years. The situation is in fact gloomier in the mid-range segment.