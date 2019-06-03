Just In
Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, OnePlus 7 Pro and more
Every week, we are coming up with several new smartphones being announced. Back in May, we came across the unveiling of the much-awaited smartphones - the Redmi K20 Pro in the company's home market China and the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Besides these, there are speculations regarding many other upcoming smartphones.
Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro and its downgraded variant - OnePlus 7 were unveiled. These smartphones have also gone on sale in many global markets. And, have been receiving good reviews from buyers and industry critics. Besides these, the highly-rumored Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were also unveiled and are available in China. These phones are likely to be launched in the global markets as Xiaomi Mi 9T.
Besides these smartphones that have gone official, Samsung is highly rumored to be working on the Galaxy M40 with a 3500mAh battery. This device is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day as its launch is nearing. Today, we have listed all the trending smartphones of the last week over here.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which is one of the best in terms of quality
- 32MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
- powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and an octa-core
- up to 512GB with the help of a memory card
- a Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi K20
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera +8MP+ 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass displayprotection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage,
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery