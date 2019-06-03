ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, OnePlus 7 Pro and more

    By
    |

    Every week, we are coming up with several new smartphones being announced. Back in May, we came across the unveiling of the much-awaited smartphones - the Redmi K20 Pro in the company's home market China and the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Besides these, there are speculations regarding many other upcoming smartphones.

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

     

    Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro and its downgraded variant - OnePlus 7 were unveiled. These smartphones have also gone on sale in many global markets. And, have been receiving good reviews from buyers and industry critics. Besides these, the highly-rumored Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were also unveiled and are available in China. These phones are likely to be launched in the global markets as Xiaomi Mi 9T.

    Besides these smartphones that have gone official, Samsung is highly rumored to be working on the Galaxy M40 with a 3500mAh battery. This device is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day as its launch is nearing. Today, we have listed all the trending smartphones of the last week over here.

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A50
     

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Key Specs

    • a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which is one of the best in terms of quality
    • 32MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
    • powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and an octa-core
    • up to 512GB with the help of a memory card
    • a Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi K20

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera +8MP+ 13MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass displayprotection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage,
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue