Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, OnePlus 7 Pro and more

Every week, we are coming up with several new smartphones being announced. Back in May, we came across the unveiling of the much-awaited smartphones - the Redmi K20 Pro in the company's home market China and the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Besides these, there are speculations regarding many other upcoming smartphones.

Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro and its downgraded variant - OnePlus 7 were unveiled. These smartphones have also gone on sale in many global markets. And, have been receiving good reviews from buyers and industry critics. Besides these, the highly-rumored Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were also unveiled and are available in China. These phones are likely to be launched in the global markets as Xiaomi Mi 9T.

Besides these smartphones that have gone official, Samsung is highly rumored to be working on the Galaxy M40 with a 3500mAh battery. This device is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day as its launch is nearing. Today, we have listed all the trending smartphones of the last week over here.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy M40 Key Specs

a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which is one of the best in terms of quality

32MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chip and an octa-core

up to 512GB with the help of a memory card

a Li-Po battery with a capacity of 5,000mAh Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi K20 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera +8MP+ 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass displayprotection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage,

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery OnePlus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery