Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy S20 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Poco X2 And More

Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

You can go for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G which icorporates the 5G netword. However, it is yet not confirmed that when India will get the 5G spectrum. Otherwise, you can go with the S20, if you need to save extra money that could cost you for the 5G.

Poco X2, on the other hand, has taken a greater leap over its predecessor. The handset ships with Full HD+ display, 64MP quad rear cameras, dual front cameras, and 4500mAh battery.

The common thing on our some enlisted devices is they are featuring 5G port. Other than that, other features are upgraded that went missing on the previous launched smartphone models.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP +12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S20

Key Specs



6.2 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4000 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP + Depth Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core with Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Xiaomi Poco X2

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1120nit (HBM) / 800nit (Typ) brightness, 5000000:1 (Min) contrast ratio, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 12MP +8MP + 20MP 117° (13MP 123° in Mi 10) ultra-wide angle lens

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

Mi 10- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery

Mi 10 Pro - 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Key Specs