Last Week Most trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A12, Mi 10i 5G And More

Starting with the latest ones on the list: the Samsung flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The list of last week's most trending smartphones includes these smartphones, which seems to have gotten a massive camera upgrade and unique color options. Speaking of Samsung, the list also includes devices like the Galaxy S12 and the Galaxy A51, which have been popular in the country for quite some time.

Moving next on the list of last week's most trending smartphones are Xiaomi devices. New launches like the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Mi 10i 5G have risen in popularity and demand. As the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Mi 11 is quite a powerful smartphone.

Additionally, devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Poco X3 NFC have also appeared on last week's most trending smartphones list. Both these smartphones come as powerful mid-range options with several premium features. Adding to the list is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the latest premium offerings from Apple.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Key Specs



6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera

10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) battery

Xiaomi Mi 11

Key Specs



6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP + 13MP+ 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs



6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Key Specs



6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LTPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

12MP + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4800mAh (S21+) battery with fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs

