Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 January 18 Highlights: Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Vikas Gupta Enter Post Eijaz Khan's Exit
- Education SBI PO Prelims Exam Result 2021 Declared, Check Direct Link
- News ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll: Congress-DMK, NDA in close contest in Puducherry
- Sports Messi facing lengthy suspension for hitting opponent
- Finance How To Check Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Account Balance Online?
- Automobiles Tata Altroz i-Turbo TVC Released Ahead Of Its Launch This Month: Will Rival Hyundai i20 Turbo
- Lifestyle Sexual Problems In Men: Causes And Treatments
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In January 2021
Last Week Most trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy A12, Mi 10i 5G And More
As one of the most trending gadgets of all time, smartphones have topped the charts for several years now. Be it economic slowdown or market crashes, smartphones have continued to rise in demand. Here is the compiled list of last week's most trending smartphones. The list includes a couple of new launches like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Xiaomi Mi 11. Additionally, some all-time trending smartphones like Samsung Galaxy A12, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and so on have also made it to last week's most trending smartphones list.
Starting with the latest ones on the list: the Samsung flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The list of last week's most trending smartphones includes these smartphones, which seems to have gotten a massive camera upgrade and unique color options. Speaking of Samsung, the list also includes devices like the Galaxy S12 and the Galaxy A51, which have been popular in the country for quite some time.
Moving next on the list of last week's most trending smartphones are Xiaomi devices. New launches like the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Mi 10i 5G have risen in popularity and demand. As the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Mi 11 is quite a powerful smartphone.
Additionally, devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Poco X3 NFC have also appeared on last week's most trending smartphones list. Both these smartphones come as powerful mid-range options with several premium features. Adding to the list is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, one of the latest premium offerings from Apple.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Water resistant (IP68)
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21) battery
Xiaomi Mi 11
- 6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11
- 108MP + 13MP+ 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A12
- 6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
- 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O LTPS Display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 12MP + 12MP + 64MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4800mAh (S21+) battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP+ 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5160mAh battery
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150