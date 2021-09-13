Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 13 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Reno6 Pro 5G, And More

Besides Apple, there are other trending devices including the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G variant with a Snapdragon processor, the newly launched Redmi 10 Prime and more. Having said that, here are the trending smartphones of last week that are hitting the headlines constantly.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Rumoured Key Specs

6.7 inches Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD

iOS 15

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipest

256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion 4352 mAh, non-removable Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GeB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Key Specs



6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Snapdragon)

Key Specs

6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display

3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4500mAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Poco X3 Pro

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs



6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs



6.5 Inch HD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor

3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

5000 Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

Key Specs

