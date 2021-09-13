ENGLISH

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 13 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Reno6 Pro 5G, And More

    By
    |

    As we are nearing the launch date of iPhones, the next generation models in the iPhone 13 series are trending right now. These models are already topping the search results with many speculations hitting the web.

     

    Last Week Most Trending Smartphones

    Besides Apple, there are other trending devices including the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G variant with a Snapdragon processor, the newly launched Redmi 10 Prime and more. Having said that, here are the trending smartphones of last week that are hitting the headlines constantly.

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD
    • iOS 15
    • Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipest
    • 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
    • 12 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Ion 4352 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GeB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5020 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Snapdragon)

    Key Specs

    • 6.55 Inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED Display
    • 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP+8MP++2MP+2MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.2
    • 4500mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Poco X3 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5160mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch HD+ Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Helio P35 Processor
    • 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 5000 Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED screen
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 678 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12, upgradable to MIUI 12.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (Typical) battery

    X