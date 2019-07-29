ENGLISH

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Galaxy A50, Xiaomi Mi A3, Asus ROG Phone II And More

    By
    |

    The users in the last week came across several smartphones that were trending. And looks like even in this current running week, consumers have been preferring them mostly. A few of them can be seen in our list below.

    Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week

     

    The list includes the latest Asus gaming smartphone, which is powered by the world's most powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. You will find Samsung Galaxy A50, which has recently been provided with July 2019 Android security patch.

    These enlisted smartphones are fitted with a 4,000 mAh or more and a pop-up selfie snapper along with a triple rear camera system and run Android 9(Pie) out of the box. They sport bigger displays, while a couple of them feature notch-less display panels. These handsets are also available in various color options in the Indian market.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Mi A3
     

    Xiaomi Mi A3

    Key Specs

    • 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging

    Asus ROG Phone II

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 13MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Honor 9X Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-Inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2.27GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 810 Processor
    • 8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM
    • 48MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Touchscreen Display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
