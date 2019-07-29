Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Galaxy A50, Xiaomi Mi A3, Asus ROG Phone II And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

The users in the last week came across several smartphones that were trending. And looks like even in this current running week, consumers have been preferring them mostly. A few of them can be seen in our list below.

The list includes the latest Asus gaming smartphone, which is powered by the world's most powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. You will find Samsung Galaxy A50, which has recently been provided with July 2019 Android security patch.

These enlisted smartphones are fitted with a 4,000 mAh or more and a pop-up selfie snapper along with a triple rear camera system and run Android 9(Pie) out of the box. They sport bigger displays, while a couple of them feature notch-less display panels. These handsets are also available in various color options in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi A3 Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Asus ROG Phone II Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Honor 9X Pro Key Specs

6.59-Inch FHD+ OLED Display

2.27GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 810 Processor

8GB RAM 128/256GB ROM

48MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Touchscreen Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

