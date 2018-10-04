LG V40 ThinQ with triple-lens camera vs Other high-end dual camera smartphones

The high-end device called as "The LG V40 ThinQ" has been a subject of greater interest by some users who like to spend huge chunks on such a phone. The smartphone outshines than the rest in terms of plenty of amazing features. But, the one that makes it look even more attractive is its triple-lens camera module.

However, there are other premium phones which too offer lots of spectacular camera functions. If you keep a second option, you can blindly rely on these dual camera rendering devices.

The handset sports a 12MP(f/1.5) primary sensor with 78-degree viewing angle. The second 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor comes with f/1.9 aperture that has 107-degree viewing angle. It has the third 12MPsensor which sports a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and 45-degree viewing angle.

Its camera comes with a new Triple Preview feature that makes you take three simultaneous shots from the three rear cameras to enable you to pick the best among them. Other important features include- Dual Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), HDR, and an updated AI Cam mode. The third-gen AI Cam mode recognises up to 19 subjects and recommends 4 optimised filter options.

Whereas, you have the Apple iPhone XS that too have quality camera configuration. It packs a dual 12MP camera setup which boasts a larger sensor than that found on the iPhone X and an improved TrueTone flash.

There's a bunch of new camera software features incoming too, including a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. The other good thing is that you can avail some devices with spectacular camera configuration whose price falls under Rs. 50k. In this way, you can save your crucial money on account of feature-friendly devices at their lesser price point.

The list that we have introduced comprises other mobiles as well. You can make a proper analysis by going through their detailed specs and opt for the one that suits you the best.