LG V40 ThinQ with triple-lens camera vs Other high-end dual camera smartphones

The high-end device called as "The LG V40 ThinQ" has been a subject of greater interest by some users who like to spend huge chunks on such a phone. The smartphone outshines than the rest in terms of plenty of amazing features. But, the one that makes it look even more attractive is its triple-lens camera module.
However, there are other premium phones which too offer lots of spectacular camera functions. If you keep a second option, you can blindly rely on these dual camera rendering devices.
The handset sports a 12MP(f/1.5) primary sensor with 78-degree viewing angle. The second 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor comes with f/1.9 aperture that has 107-degree viewing angle. It has the third 12MPsensor which sports a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, and 45-degree viewing angle.
Its camera comes with a new Triple Preview feature that makes you take three simultaneous shots from the three rear cameras to enable you to pick the best among them. Other important features include- Dual Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), HDR, and an updated AI Cam mode. The third-gen AI Cam mode recognises up to 19 subjects and recommends 4 optimised filter options.
Whereas, you have the Apple iPhone XS that too have quality camera configuration. It packs a dual 12MP camera setup which boasts a larger sensor than that found on the iPhone X and an improved TrueTone flash.
There's a bunch of new camera software features incoming too, including a new 'Smart HDR' mode and the ability to adjust a photo's depth of field after it's been taken. The other good thing is that you can avail some devices with spectacular camera configuration whose price falls under Rs. 50k. In this way, you can save your crucial money on account of feature-friendly devices at their lesser price point.
The list that we have introduced comprises other mobiles as well. You can make a proper analysis by going through their detailed specs and opt for the one that suits you the best.
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Best Price of Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
Key Specs
- iPhone XS - 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- iPhone XS Max - 6.5-inch (2688 x 1245 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HDR display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine
- 64GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2716 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch FHD+ Super Amoled Display with 2316 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP dual pixel +5MP Primary dual camera
- Android v8.1 Oreo
- 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor with Adreno 630, KRYO 385
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 12MP + 12MP rear camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
- Exynos 9810 Processor
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 Plus ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging