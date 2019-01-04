Best Vivo smartphones launched in 2018

In the year 2018, users have seen some of the best Vivo devices. These smartphones have so many attractive features. We have described a list of these Vivo phones. For better reference, you can check into this index and go for the ones which according to you suits you the best.

These smartphones come with powerful chipset, bigger RAM, 3rd generation tech based in-display fingerprint sensor that works really faster, CS43199+SSM6322 audio chip which ensures you get the best possible audio experience which has specifically been enhanced for games, and more.

While some other devices come with face wake 2.0 with 3D mapping which additionally helps in taking spectacular selfies, powerful battery backups, splendid graphics and lot more. In the list you will also find some entry level phones which also come with some decent features that can satisfy you.

Some of the known devices in the list are Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo X21, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Z1i, Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo Y53i, and many more.