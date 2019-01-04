Best Vivo smartphones launched in 2018

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the year 2018, users have seen some of the best Vivo devices. These smartphones have so many attractive features. We have described a list of these Vivo phones. For better reference, you can check into this index and go for the ones which according to you suits you the best.
These smartphones come with powerful chipset, bigger RAM, 3rd generation tech based in-display fingerprint sensor that works really faster, CS43199+SSM6322 audio chip which ensures you get the best possible audio experience which has specifically been enhanced for games, and more.
While some other devices come with face wake 2.0 with 3D mapping which additionally helps in taking spectacular selfies, powerful battery backups, splendid graphics and lot more. In the list you will also find some entry level phones which also come with some decent features that can satisfy you.
Some of the known devices in the list are Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo NEX, Vivo X21, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Z1i, Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo Y53i, and many more.
Vivo V9 Pro
Best Price of Vivo V9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo NEX
Key Specs
- Camera: 12+5 MP Dual rear camera and 8 MP Elevating front camera
- Display: 16.74 centimeters (6.59-inch) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2316x1080 pixels
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM | 128GB storage | Dual SIM (micro+nano) dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System: Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch operating system 4.0 operating system
- Processor: 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor
- Battery: 4000 mAH lithium ion battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology
Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Vivo V11 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y81
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Y95
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y71
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Y83
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Z1 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Y93
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) built-in battery
Vivo Y83 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.22 inch HD+ Display
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Mediatek Helio P22 Processor
- 3260 Li-ion Battery
Vivo Z3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU / Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh (typical) battery
Vivo V9 6GB
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo X23
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 ( 2 x 2GHz Kryo 360 (performance) + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Y81i
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Z3i
Key Specs
- 6.3 inches 1080 x 2280 pixels Screen
- Android oreo
- Mediatek Helio P60, Octa Core
- 128 GB internal Memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 16 MP+2 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
- 24 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3315 mAh battery
Vivo V9 Youth
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Y97
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh (typical) battery
Vivo Y71i
Key Specs
- 15.24 cm (6 inch) HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
- 3360 Li-ion Battery
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Processor
Vivo Z1
Key Specs
- 6.257-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo X21i
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3245mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo Z1i
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo X20 Plus UD
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18: 9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4B RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3905mAh (typical) / 3800mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Vivo Y53i
Key Specs
- 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery