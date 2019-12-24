Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Co. Deliver An Enjoyable Surprise!
- News Solar Eclipse 2019: Visibility, best time to watch in India
- Sports ISL 2019-20: ATK vs Bengaluru FC: ATK gift Bengaluru Christmas blues
- Automobiles Honda BS-VI Two-Wheeler Sales Achieves New Milestone: Crosses 60,000 Units Since Launch
- Lifestyle Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Divas Give Outfit Ideas For Christmas Day
- Finance Stock Market Extends Losses For The Second Day; Yes Bank Gains
- Travel 10 Most Romantic Places In India To Spend New Year's Eve
- Education How To Write An Essay On Christmas?
List Of Xiaomi Smartphones That Launched In India In 2019
Xiaomi is a leading smartphone brand in India that has managed to outshine big players such as Samsung in the country. The company has achieved this feat by keeping the cost of its smartphones low. This aggressive pricing strategy has worked well for the brand and it has started following the same for other product categories too.
Undoubtedly, Xiaomi has witnessed immense popularity across categories, be it smartphones, smart TVs, fitness bands, etc. In addition to smartphones, it is also a leading smart TV maker in the country.
When it comes to the smartphone industry, Xiaomi made a new move by separating the Redmi from Mi making it a standalone brand. And, the Redmi sub-brand started bringing about numerous smartphones with affordable pricing to make them popular among buyers.
Going by the same, here we have listed the Xiaomi smartphones (both Redmi and Mi) launched in India in 2019.
Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, 450 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4500 MAh Battery
Redmi 8
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Go
MRP: Rs. 4,299
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720pixels) HD 16:9 display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB/16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi K20 Pro
MRP: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi K20
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs 6,499
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 70.8% NTSC color gamut, 15001 contrast ratio, 270 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, Sony IMX363 sensor, 1.4μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 6P lens, Dual PD auto focus
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,890
-
1,07,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,890
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
46,669
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990