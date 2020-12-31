Just In
Most Searched Smartphones On Flipkart In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro, Vivo Y91i, Reno2 F, Samsung Galaxy A71 And More
As we are nearing the end of this year, we have already listed a slew of smartphones that are bestsellers in the country. Now, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with a list of most searched smartphones in 2020.
Well, the list of smartphones that are most searched on Flipkart include the popular and latest ones from Samsung, Realme, Apple, Oppo and Vivo. Check out the list of these most searched smartphones on Flipkart in 2020 from below.
iPhone 12 64GB/128GB
MRP: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 12 Pro 512GB
MRP: Rs. 1,49,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Vivo Y91i
MRP: Rs. 8,149
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Vivo Y11
MRP: Rs. 8,991
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y15
MRP: Rs. 12,340
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y50
MRP: Rs. 16,490
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP f/2.0 aperture lens
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y12
MRP: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo Reno2 F
MRP: Rs. 19,791
Key Specs
- 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
- 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery With VOOC
Oppo A12
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB of RAM
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
Oppo F15
MRP: Rs. 17,091
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Oppo A31
MRP: Rs. 10,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A71
MRP: Rs. 26,548
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A51
MRP: Rs. 20,699
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A31
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme X2
MRP: Rs. 17,099
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 10,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 13MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Infinix Hot 8
MRP: Rs. 8,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 11 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 1,06,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone X
MRP: Rs. 57,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
iPhone 8
MRP: Rs. 35,994
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
iPhone 7
MRP: Rs. 24,999
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Redmi 5A
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
