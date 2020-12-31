Most Searched Smartphones On Flipkart In 2020: iPhone 12 Pro, Vivo Y91i, Reno2 F, Samsung Galaxy A71 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

As we are nearing the end of this year, we have already listed a slew of smartphones that are bestsellers in the country. Now, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with a list of most searched smartphones in 2020.

Well, the list of smartphones that are most searched on Flipkart include the popular and latest ones from Samsung, Realme, Apple, Oppo and Vivo. Check out the list of these most searched smartphones on Flipkart in 2020 from below. iPhone 12 64GB/128GB MRP: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging iPhone 12 Pro 512GB MRP: Rs. 1,49,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging Vivo Y91i MRP: Rs. 8,149

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/1.8 aperture

4G VoLTE

4030mAh battery Vivo Y11 MRP: Rs. 8,991

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage; expandable with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y15 MRP: Rs. 12,340

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y50 MRP: Rs. 16,490

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ iView Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP f/2.0 aperture lens

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Y12 MRP: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery Oppo Reno2 F MRP: Rs. 19,791

Key Specs

6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery With VOOC Oppo A12 MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB of RAM

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4230mAh Battery Oppo F15 MRP: Rs. 17,091

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Oppo A31 MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A71 MRP: Rs. 26,548

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A51 MRP: Rs. 20,699

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A31 MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Realme X2 MRP: Rs. 17,099

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Realme 5 MRP: Rs. 10,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

13MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Infinix Hot 8 MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery iPhone 11 MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Depth Sensor, VGA Low light Sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery iPhone 11 Pro MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging iPhone 11 Pro Max MRP: Rs. 1,06,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging iPhone X MRP: Rs. 57,999

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji iPhone 8 MRP: Rs. 35,994

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant iPhone 7 MRP: Rs. 24,999

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Redmi 5A MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)

