Motorola Moto E5 Plus vs other budget smartphones

Moto E5 Plus is all set to give a tough challenge to these phones.

    Motorola has been teasing the launch of the Moto E5 Plus smartphone in India for quite sometime. Following the same, the smartphone is all set to be launched today as an Amazon exclusive.

    The online retailer has also put up a teaser page revealing the highlighted features of the smartphone. Some of the highlights of the Moto E5 Plus include a 5000mAh battery and the Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

    The 5000mAh battery could give an upper hand to the Motorola offering as there are only a handful of smartphones with such a capacious battery. Given that the Moto E5 Plus will be a rival to the other budget smartphones in the market, we have come up with a slew of such models that will compete with this model.

    Do scroll down to take a look at the budget smartphones that will face the heat due to the Moto E5 Plus' launch to happen today from below.

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camer
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 9 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Vivo Y83

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018)

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    RealMe 1

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3410mAh battery

    Vivo Y71

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Honor 7C

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy On6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
