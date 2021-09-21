Just In
Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale: Discount Offers On Budget Smartphones
Are you looking forward to buy a new smartphone? As we are nearing the festive season there are many discounts and offers that are going on both online and offline. One such online retailer that is offering discounts on smartphones is Paytm Mall. You can get discounts on your favorite smartphones from September 20 to 22 on Paytm Mall.
One such online retailer that is offering discounts on smartphones is Paytm Mall. You can get discounts on your favourite smartphones from September 20 to 22 on Paytm Mall. During the Paytm Mall Budget Days offer, you will be able to get smartphones starting from Rs. 4,199.
Also, there will be interesting offers such as no cost EMI for after 12 months exchange discounts and 10% additional cash back on using the Paytm Payments Bank Visa Debit Card.
Vivo Y11 3 GB 32 GB Mineral Blue
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990 ( 27% Off)
Vivo Y11 is available at 27% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,490 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9A 3 GB 32 GB Midnight Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,970 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499 (6% Off)
Redmi 9A is available at 6% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,970 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y21 4 GB 64 GB Midnight Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 17,990 (22% Off)
Vivo Y21 is available at 22% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core 2 GB 32 GB Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499 (18% Off)
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y20 4 GB 64 GB Obsidian Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (24% Off)
Vivo Y20 4 GB 64 GB Obsidian Black is available at 24% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25s 4 GB 128 GB Watery Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (4% Off)
Realme C25s 4 GB 128 GB Watery Blue is available at 4% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021 2 GB 32 GB Cool Grey
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,984 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499 (6% Off)
Realme C11 2021 2 GB 32 GB Cool Grey is available at 6% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,984 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A12 4 GB 64 GB Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,490 ; MRP: Rs. 11,990 (4% Off)
OPPO A12 is available at 4% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y20A 3 GB 64 GB Nebula Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,490 (23% Off)
Vivo Y20A is available at 23% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y20 4 GB 64 GB Purist Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (24% Off)
Vivo Y20 4 GB 64 GB Purist Blue is available at 24% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y30 4 GB 128 GB Emerald Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 (26% Off)
Vivo Y30 4 GB 128 GB Emerald Black is available at 26% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20 2 GB 32 GB Cool Grey
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,991 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499 (6% Off)
Realme C20 is available at 6% discount during Paytm Mall Budget Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,991 onwards during the sale.
