Paytm Mall Flagship Phones Sale: Discounts On Premium Smartphones
Paytm Mall is back with another sale for flagship devices. So, if anyone is planning to buy a premium smartphone from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus then it might be the right time for you. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available with a discount of 18 percent, while the OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB model is selling at Rs. 44,999 instead of Rs. 48,999. Even, iPhones are also available at an attractive price tag.
So, check the smartphones' list which all are available at discount price during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,28,999 (18% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,16,000 (11% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at 11% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,02,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T 8GB 128GB Lunar Silver
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,998 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (19% Off)
Mi 10T is available at 19% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,998 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T Pro 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (21% Off)
Mi 10T Pro is available at 21% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Mint
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (38% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 38% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8 GB 128 GB Prism White
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 43,990 (18% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB 256 GB Phantom
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,28,999 (18% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 58,895 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (2% Off)
Apple iPhone 11 is available at 2% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 58,895 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 8 GB 128 Gb Fantasy
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,499 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (5% Off)
Realme X7 Pro is available at 5% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 7 Pro 6 GB 128 GB Mirror Grey
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (8% Off)
OnePlus 7 Pro is available at 8% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone 12 128 GB Blue
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 84,895 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900
Apple iPhone 12 is available at discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,895 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 8 GB 256 GB Mystic Bronze
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 75,799 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000 (12% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 12% off discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,799 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 8 GB 128 GB Phantom Violet
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,00,999 (24% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 24% off discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 8 GB 128 GB Phantom White
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83999 (17% Off)
Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at 17% off discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.
