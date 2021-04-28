ENGLISH

    Paytm Mall Flagship Phones Sale: Discounts On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Paytm Mall is back with another sale for flagship devices. So, if anyone is planning to buy a premium smartphone from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus then it might be the right time for you. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now available with a discount of 18 percent, while the OnePlus 7 Pro 6GB model is selling at Rs. 44,999 instead of Rs. 48,999. Even, iPhones are also available at an attractive price tag.

    Paytm Mall Flagship Phones
     

    So, check the smartphones' list which all are available at discount price during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,28,999 (18% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,16,000 (11% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available at 11% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,02,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T 8GB 128GB Lunar Silver

Offer:
     

    Mi 10T 8GB 128GB Lunar Silver

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,998 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (19% Off)

    Mi 10T is available at 19% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,998 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10T Pro 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black

Offer:

    Mi 10T Pro 8GB 128GB Cosmic Black

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (21% Off)

    Mi 10T Pro is available at 21% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Mint

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8 GB 128 GB Cloud Mint

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 40,999 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (38% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 38% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 40,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8 GB 128 GB Prism White

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 8 GB 128 GB Prism White

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 43,990 (18% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB 256 GB Phantom

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12 GB 256 GB Phantom

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,28,999 (18% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 18% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 58,895 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 (2% Off)

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at 2% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 58,895 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro 8 GB 128 Gb Fantasy

Offer:

    Realme X7 Pro 8 GB 128 Gb Fantasy

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,499 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (5% Off)

    Realme X7 Pro is available at 5% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,499 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 7 Pro 6 GB 128 GB Mirror Grey

Offer:

    OnePlus 7 Pro 6 GB 128 GB Mirror Grey

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 44,999 ; MRP: Rs. 48,999 (8% Off)

    OnePlus 7 Pro is available at 8% discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone 12 128 GB Blue

Offer:

    Apple iPhone 12 128 GB Blue

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 84,895 ; MRP: Rs. 84,900

    Apple iPhone 12 is available at discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,895 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 8 GB 256 GB Mystic Bronze

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 8 GB 256 GB Mystic Bronze

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 75,799 ; MRP: Rs. 86,000 (12% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 12% off discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,799 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 8 GB 128 GB Phantom Violet

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 8 GB 128 GB Phantom Violet

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,00,999 (24% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 24% off discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 8 GB 128 GB Phantom White

Offer:

    Samsung Galaxy S21 8 GB 128 GB Phantom White

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 69,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83999 (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 is available at 17% off discount during Paytm Mall Flagship sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,999 onwards during the sale.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
