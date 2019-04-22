Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Battle between the best Features oi-Vivek Here is an in-depth comparison between the two all-round mid-tier smartphones available in India

Realme has officially launched the Realme 3 Pro, the latest mid-tier chipset from the newest smartphone player in India. The Realme 3 Pro goes head to head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and here is an in-depth comparison between the same.

Design

Both smartphones offer gradient design, the Redmi Note 7 Pro incorporates an all-glass design, whereas the Realme 3 Pro offers polycarbonate design with dual tone gradient design. Though the Realme 3 Pro might be durable compared to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7 Pro looks and feels more premium compared to the Realme 3 Pro.

Storage and RAM

Both smartphones offer either 4 or 6 GB of RAM, coupled with 64 or 128 GB of storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. One area, where the Realme 3 Pro shines is the dedicated microSD card, where the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a hybrid solution. Considering the dedicated microSD card slot, the Realme 3 Pro does have the edge over the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Display

Both smartphones have 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, offering a water-drop notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. You will have a similar experience when it comes to display, and none of these smartphones will disappoint you.

Processor

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675, which is an 11nm chipset, whereas the Realme 3 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC based on 10nm manufacturing process. In terms of CPU performance, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is slightly ahead of the Realme 3 Pro, whereas the Realme 3 Pro offers better GPU performance compared to the Note 7 Pro. As both GPU and CPU are essential for gaming, both devices will offer similar, if not identical gaming performance.

Camera

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP Sony camera and a 5 MP depth camera, whereas the Realme 3 Pro also has a 16 MP Sony camera with 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the Realme 3 Pro has a 25 MP selfie camera, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13 MP selfie camera. On paper, these cameras look entirely different from one another, whereas, in real life, both smartphones are capable of capturing great pictures. Stay tuned to our full review to learn more about the camera capabilities of the Realme 3 Pro.

Battery

The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, whereas the Realme 3 Pro has a slightly bigger 4045 mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 Pro supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via USB type C and ships with a 10W fast charger, whereas the Realme 3 Pro ships with a 20W Super VOOC fast charger, which can refill the device from 0 to 100% in 80 minutes via micro USB port.

OS

Both smartphones run on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top. The Realme 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 6, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers MIUI 10 OS. Both operating systems have their own pros and cons, and it comes to individual preference while choosing between the same.

Price

The Realme 3 Pro retails in India for Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4 + 64 GB memory configuration, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro also retails for an identical price tag for both 4 + 64 GB and 6 + 128 GB storage variants. In terms of pricing, both smartphones are on point.