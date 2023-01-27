Realme Narzo 50A Vs Redmi 10 Power: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The Realme Narzo 50A and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power are budget Android smartphones that are intended for buyers who want a reliable phone without spending much. However, these devices also pack large battery packs, which can come in handy in several situations. Let's compare the specifications and features of these budget smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Realme Narzo 50A Vs Redmi 10 Power: Display

The Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600. The 720p screen has a peak brightness of 570 nits and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi 10 Power has a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The 720p screen has a 60Hz refresh rate. Needless to mention, both smartphones have identical 720p IPS LCD screens.

Realme Narzo 50A Vs Redmi 10 Power: Performance

The Realme Narzon 50A is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with Mali-G52 MC2, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded by inserting a microSD card inside a dedicated slot.

The Redmi 10 Power packs a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The Redmi smartphone has a lead over the Realme phone in the processor and RAM department.

Realme Narzo 50A Vs Redmi 10 Power: Cameras

The Realme Narzo 50A has a triple-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with f/.8 aperture and 10X Digital Zoom. It is paired with a 2MP B&W sensor and a 2MP macro sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. There's an 8MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 10 Power is equipped with a dual camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP sensor at the front. The Realme smartphone has a slight edge over the Redmi smartphone in the imaging department.

Realme Narzo 50A Vs Redmi 10 Power: Battery

The battery capacity of both smartphones is the main attraction. Both the Realme Narzo 50A and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power have 6000mAh battery packs, which support 18W fast wired charging.

The Realme smartphone also supports 5W reverse wired charging, a feature the Redmi smartphone lacks. As both smartphones feature identical battery capacities, battery endurance should largely depend on usage patterns.

Realme Narzo 50A Vs Redmi 10 Power: Which One To Buy?

The Realme Narzo 50A and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power are obviously aimed at smartphone buyers who prioritize battery capacity over other hardware specifications. There aren't many smartphones with 6000mAh batteries, which means these devices are a rarity.

Both smartphones currently are priced well below the ₹15,000 mark, which makes them budget devices. However, they are quite well matched in terms of specifications, except in the chipset, RAM, and imaging departments in which the Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power has an edge over the Realme Narzo 50A. Simply put, buyers can buy either of the smartphones if they are available at a higher discounted price.

Best Mobiles in India