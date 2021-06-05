Reliance Jio 5G Smartphone A Big Threat To Leading Chinese Smartphone Players: Here's How Features oi-Priyanka Dua

After disrupting the telecom sector, Reliance Jio is all set to shake the smartphone segment, as it is planning to bring affordable 5G smartphones in the country. Similarly, Chinese smartphone maker Realme is expected to bring 5G smartphones under Rs. 7,000, which means there are high chances that the mobile sector is going to face intense competition.

Interestingly, all smartphone makers are focussing on the same segment despite trials of the upcoming technology that have not been started in the country. However, the Department of Telecommunication has allocated spectrum bands for conducting trials in the urban and rural areas of the country.

Reliance Jio is expected to launch its smartphone and JioBook laptop at its upcoming AGM. The company has not made any official announcement on the upcoming smartphones, but experts close to the development believe that the company might bring smartphones before the festival season.

However, several reports claim that the upcoming Reliance Jio smartphones already completed the research & development stage. And now, smartphones are in a testing phase at manufacturing plants. The Jio and Google smartphones are likely to be priced under $50 (close to Rs. 3,650).

Reliance Jio has also joined hands with Qualcomm to manufacture 5G equipment in the country, which will help them to offer 5G services at affordable prices. However, there are high chances that Jio might develop 5G smartphones with Qualcomm. Qualcomm might develop an entry-level chipset under this partnership.

Realme 5G Plans For India

On the other hand, Realme is already making 5G smartphones and plans to bring 100 million handsets in the next three years in India. In addition, the company plans to set up 10 5G pop-up stores around the world, where people can enjoy the application and gaming.

"We have been exploring new design concepts and technical innovations to bring users slimmer and design-rich 5G phones that offer powerful performance. We will work hard to help popularize 5G by listening more to consumers' needs," Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, India and Europe said.

Reliance Jio Vs Other Smartphone Players

Overall, it seems India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio is set to capture the affordable smartphone segment in the country. The Chinese smartphone makers, which already captured 85 percent of the industry are likely to face a big challenge in the coming months.

After this move, Jio might become a competent player in the smartphone industry too as 300 million users are still using a feature phone, which is why we believe that the telco wants to convert those users into smartphone users.

