Samsung Galaxy On6 now available in Flipkart: other Budget Smartphones to check out

Samsung has recently announced a new mid-range smartphone under its Galaxy On series. Priced at Rs. 14,490, Galaxy On6 is the company's latest offering and will be an online exclusive product.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and on Samsung Online Shop (shop.samsung.com/in). Galaxy On6 features a Super AMOLED Infinity screen in an 18.5:9 form factor that as per Samsung gives consumers nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device.

The smartphone comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to an additional 256GB via a microSD card. Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor and a 3000 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android operating system - Android Oreo.

At a price-point of Rs. 15k, Galaxy On6 will fight the likes of sub Rs. 15,000 smartphones from Xiaomi, Asus, Honor and Motorola. Let's find out which are the devices that Samsung Galaxy On6 has to face in the mid-range battle.