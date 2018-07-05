ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy On6 now available in Flipkart: other Budget Smartphones to check out

By:

    Samsung has recently announced a new mid-range smartphone under its Galaxy On series. Priced at Rs. 14,490, Galaxy On6 is the company's latest offering and will be an online exclusive product.

    Samsung Galaxy On6 now available in Flipkart: other Budget Smartphones

    The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and on Samsung Online Shop (shop.samsung.com/in). Galaxy On6 features a Super AMOLED Infinity screen in an 18.5:9 form factor that as per Samsung gives consumers nearly 15% more display area without increasing the overall size of the device.

    The smartphone comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to an additional 256GB via a microSD card. Galaxy On6 is powered by an Exynos 7870 1.6GHz, Octa-core processor and a 3000 mAh battery and runs on the latest Android operating system - Android Oreo.

    At a price-point of Rs. 15k, Galaxy On6 will fight the likes of sub Rs. 15,000 smartphones from Xiaomi, Asus, Honor and Motorola. Let's find out which are the devices that Samsung Galaxy On6 has to face in the mid-range battle.

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Key specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Key specs

    • 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Honor 9 Lite

    Key specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (Redmi S2)

    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018)

    Key specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    Vivo Y71

    Key specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    Huawei P20 Lite

    Key specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

    Vivo Y83

    Key specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Key specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Honor 7C

    Key specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Key specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Honor 7A

    Key specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

